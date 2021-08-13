10 Of The Funniest Dog Videos For Kids

People who love dogs know there’s nothing that can put a smile on your face more than watching a dog being goofy (and they do a lot of silly things). If you’re in the mood for a laugh, The Dodo rounded up some of our all-time favorite and most hilarious dog videos — from a pup who jumps around his kitchen counters like a cat, to a dog who can surf like the pros.

So here are some of our favorite dog videos for kids. They’re guaranteed to cheer you up and put a smile on your face — no matter your age!

Mako the dog was raised by cats

And it shows!

Little Bosco is obsessed with big sticks

Even if they’re not really sticks.

Theo LOVES bowls

And he got a huge surprise when something special showed up on his front door.

Winnie takes her blanket everywhere

It’s the cutest dog-blanket friendship.

Pino is a maze master

This little pup is always up for a challenge.

Kevin and Captain are BFFs

They even have sleepovers!

Stella just can’t control herself around leaf piles

Cutest mess ever.

Charlie has “the soul of a pro surfer”

He even carries his mom and dad’s beach coolers to surfing competitions!

Chowder can’t get enough of skateboarding

His family even bought him a brand-new skateboard.

Milo is BFFs with a butterfly!

It’s the most magical friendship.

Share these dog videos with your friends and family to make their day a little bit brighter!