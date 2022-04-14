Dog Umbrellas Are A Thing

If you have a dog who can’t stand walking in the rain, you may have considered using an umbrella to help keep her dry.

But do dogs actually need umbrellas? And do umbrellas made specifically for dogs even exist?

We reached out to Diana Ludwizak, a dog trainer at Wolfie’s Place in New York City, and Dr. Claudine Sievert, a veterinarian working with Stayyy, to learn more about whether or not you need to get a dog umbrella.

Do dogs need to walk under an umbrella?

No, dogs don't technically need to walk under an umbrella, but an umbrella can still be beneficial for you and your pup.

“Most dogs don't enjoy being out in the rain and will try to avoid dripping water and puddles on the sidewalk,” Dr. Sievert told The Dodo.

Are there benefits of using a dog umbrella?

There are a few benefits to using an umbrella for your dog.

Keep your dog dry

Since a dog umbrella will keep your pup dry, you won’t have to deal with a wet dog (which doesn’t just smell funky — it can also be really uncomfortable for your pup, and even make her sick!).

“Wet fur can smell, and if your dog has long hair, it can get moldy,” Ludwizak told The Dodo. “No one wants a smelly or moldy dog, so umbrellas are a great way to keep them dry and clean.”

Help with potty training

An umbrella can make the potty training stage go smoothly, especially since it’s so important to stick to your puppy’s schedule during this crucial time.

“During the potty training stage, you will be taking your dog out 5 to10 times per day,” Ludwizak said. “If they don’t like the rain, then they won’t feel comfortable going to the bathroom outside. I solved this by holding an umbrella over my dog during the potty training stages, and it worked wonders.”

Let your adult dog use the bathroom

Even some dogs who are already potty trained won’t go to the bathroom outside if it’s raining (but can you really blame them?).

“An umbrella works wonders for those dogs that are a little bit more particular about rain,” Ludwizak said.

Are there health risks of your dog getting wet on a walk?

When it comes to your pup getting soaked in the rain, it’s definitely something that can cause harm if she doesn’t get to dry off after.

“Like with humans, being damp and cold increases your pup's risk of catching pneumonia, especially if they have weak or immature immune systems,” Dr. Sievert said.

Symptoms of pneumonia to watch for in dogs include:

Cough

Lethargy

Wheezing

Difficulty breathing

A runny nose

To prevent your dog from getting sick, make sure to wipe her down with a towel when she comes in from the rain.

“Using an umbrella when [she] goes on walks is also a good option,” Dr. Sievert said. “If she doesn't deal with the umbrella, you can also try a waterproof dog coat.”

How to use a dog umbrella

There are two different approaches you can take: using a large, standard umbrella that covers both you and your pup while walking, or getting an umbrella made specifically for your pup (yes, this exists).

Using a regular umbrella

“I use a basic umbrella that is big enough to cover [my] dog and myself,” Ludwizak said. “One that is windproof is also helpful. I prefer to get an inexpensive umbrella since they are a commodity that tends to get left [in] places!”

Ludwizak recommended trying the Totes Titan Compact Umbrella because it’s windproof, waterproof and it spreads out to 47 inches.

Using a dog umbrella

Another option is to get an actual dog umbrella. These are umbrella-leash combos that literally cover just your dog while walking.

Keep in mind that these are only good for small dogs. Larger dog umbrella sizes are hard to come by, and trying to walk with a large umbrella on a leash just seems really hard.

Try the Lesypet Dog Umbrella from Amazon for $14.99

So while umbrellas aren’t completely necessary to use while walking your dog, they can be nice to keep small dogs dry, especially if you have a pup who hates the rain.

Whether you use a dog umbrella or not, just always make sure your pup is dry after coming back inside.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.