8 min read The Most Iconic Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Your Dog The tackier, the better!

The holiday season is the only time of year when it's actually encouraged to dress as tacky as possible — with all the bright colors, gaudy patterns and knitted snowflakes that can fit on one hideous sweater. So why should your pup (or very patient cat) miss out on all the fun? The Dodo rounded up the ugliest (but also kind of the cutest) sweaters for your pets — complete with all the pom-poms and light-up Christmas trees they can carry. They're guaranteed to brighten up the holiday for you — and for anyone on your Zoom calls who happens to see your pet prancing through the background. A look that can only be described as ugly sweater inception

Etsy

If you’re looking for the ultimate option for your dog, look no farther than an ugly sweater covered in ugly sweaters. The best part? You can buy a matching one for yourself!

A shirt that isn’t trying to be something it’s not

Etsy

Gotta love self-awareness — and this adorable eyesore knows exactly what it is.

A light-up masterpiece

Amazon

Your dog will outshine your Christmas tree in this light-up sweater that’s merry and (literally) bright. You can choose between a red-and-white hoodie or a plaid sweater.

A reindeer hoodie with antlers and all

Amazon

This outfit has everything your pup could need: a tastefully tacky pattern, a colorful design and a little hood with antlers on it so she can really get into the holiday spirit.

A sweater for Santa’s cutest little helper

Amazon

Your BFF is the best holiday helper, so now he can dress the part. This sweater has pom-poms from his cute collar down to the tips of his toes.

A cool snowman turtleneck

Etsy

The snowman may be chilly but this sweater will keep your pup warm and toasty. The sizes range from XXS to 3XL, so even bigger dogs can be cozy, too.

A reindeer sequin sweater for dogs who dazzle

Muttropolis

The sequins flip so they can be silver or gold, depending on your dog’s mood (or your decorations)! And the reindeer design gives it even more festive fun.

A coat that will have your dog twinning with your tree

Amazon

You won’t be able to tell your pup from your Christmas tree when she’s wearing this cute cape.

A sweater with one of the busiest designs you’ll ever find

Etsy

There’s just so much going on here, which makes this one a winner in the ugly sweater category.

A Rudolph with a pom-pom nose

Amazon

Nothing says “ugly sweater” like delightfully tacky texture. The little poof on your pup’s back really takes it to the next level.

A sparkly shirt with actual lights

Amazon

Your dog will definitely stand out in this bright sweater. Plus, the lights blink and change color for some extra excitement.

A poop sweater for the pooch who loves leaving little presents

Tipsy Elves

This sweater is just too cute, but let’s just hope it’s the only little present your dog leaves under the tree.

A hand-knit snowman sweater for some cozy cuteness

Muttropolis

You’ll see your dog coming from a mile away in this bright blue sweater. It’s also hand-knit to give that snowman design a little extra quirkiness (it might even be more cute than it is ugly).

A straightforward shirt

Etsy

This sweater combines that classic ugly sweater font with the sweetest little snowflake pattern. And those trees really tie it all together.

A look for that pup who could definitely use a (metaphorical) cold one

Etsy

If you’re celebrating with a beer, your dog can still join in the fun with this sweater.

A llama print with some twinning potential

Etsy

Matching outfits are a staple on Christmas morning. And this festive llama print makes for the most adorably awkward look. You can get a sweater just for your dog, or add an identical one for yourself.

A sweet Santa sweater

Amazon

This one definitely falls on the cuter end of the ugly sweater spectrum. Your good boy will be so holly and jolly in these cozy stripes!

A reindeer sweater to keep your pup warm

Etsy