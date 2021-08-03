7 Dog Training Tools That Real Trainers Love

Trainer tested, dog approved 💪

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 8/3/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re in the awesome process of dog training — something that really never stops — then you’re probably in the market for some new dog training tools!

To get you some of the best recommendations out there, The Dodo spoke to Natalie Dobkins, training director at Canine Performance, for the tools she finds the most useful.

And she gave a list of her all-time favorites!

Viper Biothane K9 Working Dog Leash
$29

“I personally go for the 3/8 inch. It’s lightweight so it doesn’t put any weight on the collar and it feels really nice in your hand,” Dobkins said. “I have them in 6 feet, 4 feet and 15 feet for long line work (trust me, doing long line work with a nylon leash will easily get knots or will get gross really quickly).”

Pet Training Clicker with Wrist Strap
Amazon
$6

“Clickers are honestly such a personal-preference type of tool, but I like a softer type of click and I don’t want to have to push really hard to get a click,” Dobkins said. “I think these ones [make] a perfect amount of noise and they feel fun to click!”

Starmark Swing 'n Fling DuraFoam Ball Dog Toy
Amazon
$13

“Building toy motivation is super beneficial!” Dobkins said. “If you have a dog that will tug but not fetch, or a dog that will fetch but won’t tug, here’s a toy that is the best of both worlds.”

Baskerville Ultra Muzzle
Amazon
$13

“No better than the Baskerville Muzzle! Perfect to allow your dog to pant, take food and drink water,” Dobkins said. “Make sure to get a good fit though! Your dog’s nose should almost be able to touch the end. Remember you can also ‘mold’ it to the shape of your dog’s muzzle by plopping it into some hot water and then shaping it before allowing it to cool.”

Mighty Paw Chew-Proof Dog Leash
Amazon
$14

“If you’re trying to do some duration climb/place sessions, and your dog thinks that’s the perfect time to chew the leash, then this is for you,” Dobkins said.

Top Paw® Treat Pouch with Waste Bag Dispenser
Petsmart
$17

“To be honest, a treat pouch is SO MUCH a personal-preference item! I usually just use the basic ones from PetSmart,” Dobkins said.

Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed
Amazon
$25

Elevated dog beds are amazing when teaching your dog “place.” 