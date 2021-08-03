7 Dog Training Tools That Real Trainers Love
Trainer tested, dog approved 💪
If you’re in the awesome process of dog training — something that really never stops — then you’re probably in the market for some new dog training tools!
To get you some of the best recommendations out there, The Dodo spoke to Natalie Dobkins, training director at Canine Performance, for the tools she finds the most useful.
And she gave a list of her all-time favorites!
“I personally go for the 3/8 inch. It’s lightweight so it doesn’t put any weight on the collar and it feels really nice in your hand,” Dobkins said. “I have them in 6 feet, 4 feet and 15 feet for long line work (trust me, doing long line work with a nylon leash will easily get knots or will get gross really quickly).”
“Clickers are honestly such a personal-preference type of tool, but I like a softer type of click and I don’t want to have to push really hard to get a click,” Dobkins said. “I think these ones [make] a perfect amount of noise and they feel fun to click!”
“Building toy motivation is super beneficial!” Dobkins said. “If you have a dog that will tug but not fetch, or a dog that will fetch but won’t tug, here’s a toy that is the best of both worlds.”
“No better than the Baskerville Muzzle! Perfect to allow your dog to pant, take food and drink water,” Dobkins said. “Make sure to get a good fit though! Your dog’s nose should almost be able to touch the end. Remember you can also ‘mold’ it to the shape of your dog’s muzzle by plopping it into some hot water and then shaping it before allowing it to cool.”
“If you’re trying to do some duration climb/place sessions, and your dog thinks that’s the perfect time to chew the leash, then this is for you,” Dobkins said.
“To be honest, a treat pouch is SO MUCH a personal-preference item! I usually just use the basic ones from PetSmart,” Dobkins said.
Elevated dog beds are amazing when teaching your dog “place.”