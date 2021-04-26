Everything You Need To Know About Dog Training

Step one was to get a dog — now it’s time to train that new family member of yours!

Dog training is super important because not only does it give you and your pup some awesome bonding time, but it also sets the stage for a peaceful life together by creating boundaries and expectations.

A trained dog is a happy dog — so here’s how to go about it.

Dog training overview:

Here’s Why Positive Reinforcement Is The Best Kind Of Dog Training: Positive reinforcement is when you reward your dog for doing what’s right, rather than scolding for doing something “wrong.” It’s the best way to train a happy dog — and this article will explain why.

Why Do Dogs Need A Schedule?: Did you know that having your dog on a schedule is super important? This guide will explain why creating a daily routine for your dog will lead to tons of training and behavioral benefits.

Dog training how-tos:

Want to learn exactly how to train your dog? These articles are full of information from dog trainers who know first-hand how to train all kinds of pups!

How To House Train Your Puppy: House-training isn’t easy, but it’s definitely worth it! This article explains how to potty train your puppy like a pro.

How To Teach Your Dog 3 Basic Commands: Every dog should know the basics! This guide will show you how to teach your dog “sit”, “down” and “stay” — plus a fun trick!

How To Socialize Your Dog: Socializing your dog is an important part of dog training, but it can be a little tricky. This article will show you how to socialize your dog safely (and what to look out for).

How To Train Your Dog Using A Clicker: A clicker can be a super helpful tool when dog training. This article will give you everything you need to know about getting started.

How To Leash Train Your Dog: Dogs aren’t born knowing how to politely walk on a leash. This guide will explain how to help them learn quickly.

6 Bad Things Good Dogs Do (And How To Stop Them): Even the best dogs have bad days. This article will explain some of the most common behavioral issues — from excessive barking to separation anxiety — and how to stop them.

Professional dog training:

While all this dog training will give you awesome bonding time, there are definitely some circumstances that might make you want to seek out a professional.

Whether you have a particularly stubborn pup, or you just don’t have the time to spend training your dog yourself, professional dog training can work wonders for your family.