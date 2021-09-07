12 Thank You Gifts For Your Dog Trainer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Did you call in the help of a professional dog trainer to transform your rambunctious rule-breaker into the most polite listener ever?

It’s not an easy job, but someone’s gotta do it ...

If you’re looking to thank her for putting in all that work to train your dog safely, compassionately and with positive reinforcement, check out this list of the sweetest gifts for dog trainers rounded up by The Dodo.