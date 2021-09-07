12 Thank You Gifts For Your Dog Trainer

A thanks for putting up with it all!

By The Dodo

Published on 9/7/2021

Did you call in the help of a professional dog trainer to transform your rambunctious rule-breaker into the most polite listener ever?
It’s not an easy job, but someone’s gotta do it ...

If you’re looking to thank her for putting in all that work to train your dog safely, compassionately and with positive reinforcement, check out this list of the sweetest gifts for dog trainers rounded up by The Dodo.

Eat Sleep Train Dogs Trainer T-Shirt
Amazon
Eat Sleep Train Dogs Trainer T-Shirt
$18

This shirt comes in a few colors.

"I Make Sit Happen" Keychain
Amazon
"I Make Sit Happen" Keychain
$14

Could there be a better keychain for your favorite dog trainer?

Dog Trainers Rock Oval Magnet
Amazon
Dog Trainers Rock Oval Magnet
$9

For the fridge, car or wherever else magnets go.

Dog Trainer "Training Humans To Speak Dog" T-Shirt
Amazon
Dog Trainer "Training Humans To Speak Dog" T-Shirt
$20

This shirt comes in a variety of colors.

"Keep Calm and Carry Treats" Hoodie
Amazon
"Keep Calm and Carry Treats" Hoodie
$15

The ladies’ hoodie comes in four colors.

Sit Happens PopSocket
Amazon
Sit Happens PopSocket
$14

This PopSocket expands to make video-watching more comfortable.

Sit Happens PopSocket
Amazon
Sit Happens PopSocket
$14

Here it is in black.

Dog Trainer Keychain
Amazon
Dog Trainer Keychain
$14

Engraved with the statement “Being a Dog Trainer is a Work of Heart,” this keychain is a perfect thank-you gift for your dog trainer.

Dog Trainer Bracelet
Amazon
Dog Trainer Bracelet
$15

Here it is as a bracelet!

Dog Trainer Thank You Keychain
Amazon
Dog Trainer Thank You Keychain
$14

Let your pup do the talking.

Rosa Vila Paw Print Necklace
Amazon
Rosa Vila Paw Print Necklace
$15

This necklace comes in gold, rose gold or silver tones.