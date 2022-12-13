The Cutest Dog Toys For Kids Of All Ages
From plushies to puzzles.
If you have a dog-loving kid in your life, then you’re probably looking for the best of the best dog-themed gift to give to them for a birthday or the holidays this year. If so, your search for the perfect dog toy is over, because we found some of the cutest plushies, puzzles and even robots to gift the dog-obsessed kid in your life.
Seriously — these dog toys for kids are so great they’ll instantly become your child’s favorite gifts ever.
From huggable plush pups to dogs that can walk and talk all by themselves, there’s something for every kid at every age on the list below.
The best dog toys for kids to give as a gift
Here are some of the cutest dog toys for kids we found.
If you have a super young one on your shopping list, check out the Fisher-Price plush puppy that teaches more than 100 first words across different learning levels. It also includes over 75 songs and phrases to teach the names of body parts, counting, shapes and more.
Great for older kids, the 51-piece Dog Academy set from Constructive Playthings comes with everything your kid needs to play pretend grooming, training and boarding with the included dog figurines. Because this set contains small parts, only get this gift for older children or kids who don’t put things in their mouths.
This dancing dog even brings her own music to the dance party! Just press the dance button on her automatic leash accessory, and this plush puppy will show you her sweet moves. You can also take her for a walk and listen to happy barks as she struts alongside your kid.
Your kid can teach Moji how to do up to 10 different tricks through voice commands, including sit, shake and high-five. And Moji even interacts with his rope toy and bowl and will show his emotions through an emoji screen on his collar.
This adorable (and large!) plush dog will become your kid’s new favorite cuddle buddy. You can pick this pup up in three different colors, and each one features outstretched arms ready for snuggling.
The Unipak plush dog house set comes with five plush puppies that can all travel in the included plush dog house. Each puppy is made with super soft faux-fur material, making them incredibly huggable and an instant favorite.
If the dog-loving kid in your life loves to put together puzzles, then this 72-piece puzzle from Crocodile Creek will be a hit this Christmas. It’s recommended for kids aged 6 and up and features a colorful illustration on the finished puzzle that your child can glue together and hang in their room.
How sweet is this plush black Lab plush from Melissa & Doug? Perfect for kids of all ages, this super soft dog is meant to be cuddled and taken everywhere and anywhere your child needs a little extra comfort.
For kids interested in robotics or futuristic toys, the Contixo R3 Robot Dog is perfect for them. It comes in three different colors as well as a remote to give the robot dog several cues and tricks. The dog also works with voice control and will wag its tail, bark and cry in response to your child’s interaction with it.
You’re about to make your dog-loving kid’s wishes come true!