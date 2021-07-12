How To Tell If Your Dog Needs A Tooth Pulled

No pup parent likes to find out that their BFF needs a tooth pulled, because you know his poor mouth will be hurting after.

But your dog’s tooth extraction is a crucial part of his dental care, especially if he’s dealing with an infection.

The Dodo spoke with Allyne Moon, a registered vet technician with Free Animal Doctor in California, to find out how you — and your pup — can prep for a dog tooth extraction.

Why your dog needs a tooth extraction

There are a few reasons why your dog might have to ditch one (or more) of his chompers.

“In my experience, the most common reasons for tooth extraction are dental disease with severe bone loss,” Moon told The Dodo.

Dental disease, also called periodontal disease, is when bacteria affects the tissue that connects your pup’s tooth to his jaw bone and makes it weaker.

But dental disease isn’t the only reason why your dog would need a tooth extraction.

He might also need a tooth pulled because he has:

Cracked or broken teeth

Extra teeth

Physical trauma (like a broken jaw)

Tumors

Baby teeth that won’t fall out

“Your dog's tooth may need extraction if it is loose, broken with exposed canals, has exposed roots or is oozing blood or purulent discharge,” Moon said.

How to tell if your dog needs a tooth extraction

If your dog’s tooth looks off, it may need to be pulled. But before making your own judgment call, get a vet to check it out.

“When a tooth is discolored [or] grey, loose, has exposed roots or is broken, exposing the canal, it should definitely be evaluated by your veterinarian,” Moon said.

A vet has the tools to be able to see what’s going on with the tooth in question, and see if an extraction is necessary.

They can take an X-ray of your pup’s mouth to get a closer look at his tooth canals, roots and jawbone, and figure out what to do from there.

“In many cases, your dog may not need an extraction if you are willing to pursue treatment with a board-certified veterinary dentist,” Moon explained. “Your pet really can have a root canal, crown or other advanced endodontic therapies with these amazing specialists. If you choose not to pursue advanced therapies, tooth extraction can certainly be performed at most primary general veterinary practices.”

Keep in mind that even if you go to a certified dog dentist, your BFF might still have to have his tooth pulled anyway depending on how bad the situation is.

How to prepare your dog for a tooth extraction

Your vet should give you a rundown of what to expect from the procedure and what you need to do beforehand (and if they don’t, make sure you ask).

“In order to extract a tooth, your pet must be anesthetized,” Moon said. “To prepare for anesthesia, your pet should be fasted overnight.”

That means no food after midnight or the morning before the appointment. Water might be OK, but you’re going to want to confirm that with your vet.

According to Moon, before the actual extraction, your dog will have a pre-anesthetic exam in order to:

Figure out which kind of anesthesia he needs (based on bloodwork)

Have a catheter put in

Receive pain-prevention medication (and in some cases, he might also receive antibiotics)

How to take care of your dog after a tooth extraction

Go easy on your dog after his tooth extraction, because his mouth is going to be sore.

“Soft food is commonly recommended after extractions are performed,” Moon said.

If your dog doesn’t like canned food, though, he should be fine eating his regular meals of dry dog food, and will likely find a way to work around it.

“Do not withhold food if your pet wants to eat dry kibble and not touch the canned food,” Moon explained. “Like us, our pets can chew on one side of their mouth if they want to.”

When it comes to post-extraction meds, do exactly what your vet tells you.

“Definitely give the medication exactly as prescribed by your veterinarian,” Moon said.

And maybe this goes without saying, but don’t give him anything other than what your vet says is OK.

“DO NOT give any over-the-counter human medications without the express consent of the veterinarian treating your pet,” Moon explained. “Many human medications are deadly when given to pets. Additionally, over-the-counter medications can react poorly with the medicine prescribed by your veterinarian and cause severe health problems.”

Throughout the healing process, touch base with your vet to make sure everything’s going the way it should.

After a few days, you can touch up your pup’s (remaining) teeth with some dog toothpaste.

“Give your pet four to seven days and start to gently apply enzymatic toothpaste to their teeth and gums,” Moon said.

Once he’s recovered, your dog may be down a tooth, but he’ll still have the same sweet smile.

