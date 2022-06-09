The 7 Most Common Dog Tick-Borne Diseases

Ticks are super annoying, and the diseases they can carry are actually pretty dangerous.

And since ticks can be hard to spot, it’s important to know the symptoms of tick-borne diseases so you’ll be able to tell if your pup’s been infected.

We spoke to Dr. José Arce, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, to find out some of the most common dog tick diseases and how to prevent them, plus signs that your pup should see the vet.

What is a tick-borne disease?

A tick-borne disease is basically what it sounds like — an illness that’s spread by a tick bite. Ticks can be infected with viruses, bacteria and parasites, and they transmit these illnesses when they bite your dog (or you).

“Ticks can spread serious infectious diseases to people and animals, such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis, so it’s important to keep ourselves tick-free,” Dr. Arce told The Dodo.

Most common types of dog tick diseases

These are some of the most common tick-borne diseases in dogs, plus their symptoms, so you can know what to look out for to keep your dog safe.

Lyme disease

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, and it’s the most common tick-borne disease in the U.S. The majority of Lyme disease cases come from the blacklegged tick.

Symptoms of Lyme disease in dogs include fever, lameness (often shifting between legs), swollen joints and lymph nodes, and lethargy. If Lyme disease goes untreated, it can damage your dog’s kidneys, nervous system and heart.

Some dogs might not show any symptoms of Lyme disease, though, which is why it’s important to prevent ticks in the first place (more on that below).

Canine ehrlichiosis

Ehrlichia are bacteria that infect white blood cells and usually come from the brown dog tick.

There are three stages of symptoms of ehrlichiosis: acute, subclinical and chronic.

During the acute phase, which usually happens only a few weeks after your dog has been bitten, you might notice fever, swollen lymph nodes, lethargy, lameness, nosebleeds and lack of appetite.

In the subclinical phase, if your dog isn’t treated, he’ll seem to recover and show no signs of illness but will still have the infection. At this point, some dogs will progress to the chronic phase, while others will just get better on their own. German shepherds are typically more susceptible to developing the chronic form of the illness.

The chronic phase can last for months to years. In the final phase, your dog may have bleeding, kidney inflammation and neurological symptoms.

Anaplasmosis

Anaplasmosis can be caused by Anaplasma phagocytophilum, which affects white blood cells, or Anaplasma platys, which affects blood platelets. It’s transmitted by the blacklegged tick, the western blacklegged tick and the brown dog tick.

Not all dogs with an Anaplasma phagocytophilum infection will have symptoms, but signs include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite, joint pain and lameness. Some less common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory problems, seizures and ataxia (loss of muscle control).

Anaplasma platys causes cyclic thrombocytopenia, which means your dog’s platelet (blood cell) count will fluctuate. Since this affects your dog’s platelets, which help blood clot, symptoms can include nosebleeds, bruising and pale mucous membranes. Other signs include fever, swollen lymph nodes and lethargy.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is caused by a parasite (Rickettsia rickettsii) that can only live inside other cells. It’s transmitted by the American dog tick, the Rocky Mountain wood tick and the brown dog tick.

Symptoms include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite, swollen lymph nodes, nosebleeds, joint or muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea and ataxia.

Babesiosis

Babesiosis is caused by a parasite that attacks red blood cells. The most common Babesia to affect dogs in the U.S. are Babesia canis and Babesia gibsoni.

Some dogs with babesiosis won’t have symptoms, but they’ll still be able to spread it to other animals or even to you. Dogs who do have symptoms may have dark urine, fever, swollen lymph nodes, weakness and pale mucous membranes.

Bartonellosis

Bartonellosis is caused by a bacteria called Bartonella that can be transmitted to other animals and people. This is the same bacteria that causes cat-scratch fever in humans.

The symptoms of bartonellosis are similar in dogs and people and include fever, irregular heartbeat, endocarditis, lameness, lethargy, lack of appetite, eye inflammation, nosebleeds and swollen lymph nodes.

Hepatozoonosis

Hepatozoonosis is caused by a parasite called Hepatozoon. There are two types that cause hepatozoonosis in dogs: Hepatozoon canis and Hepatozoon americanum. Dogs contract hepatozoonosis when they eat a Gulf Coast tick, a brown dog tick or an animal who has been bitten by an infected tick.

Signs of hepatozoonosis include fever, lethargy, lack of appetite, weakness, muscle pain, lameness, stiffness, swollen lymph nodes and eye discharge. H. Canis infections are usually pretty mild, but H. americanum can cause severe illness, especially if your dog doesn’t receive treatment.

Treating tick-borne diseases in dogs

Tick diseases in dogs are usually treated with antibiotics. Your vet might give you a probiotic for your pup, too, because antibiotics can kill good bacteria in addition to the bad bacteria. Probiotics help balance out the good bacteria in your dog’s digestive system to keep it running smoothly.

If the tick disease is treated early, your pup will most likely fully recover. If the illness gets to the advanced stage, he can have more severe symptoms and complications, which is why it’s important to take your dog to the vet right away if you think he was bitten by a tick.

Your pup will probably have to get regular blood work after being treated to make sure the illness doesn’t come back.

How to protect your dog from ticks

A quality tick preventative medication is the best way to prevent ticks from attaching to your dog and coming into your home. But there are some other ways to help limit his exposure to ticks, too.

“Preventive measures and prompt removal of ticks can greatly reduce the chances of disease transmission from ticks to you and your pets,” Dr. Arce said.

Some tick-borne diseases in dogs are spread within just a few hours of a bite, which is why it’s important to remove any ticks you find as soon as possible. For example, Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be transmitted in as little as two hours, while Lyme disease might take 24 hours.

Be sure to check your dog for ticks after being outside, especially if you’ve been in an area where there are typically ticks, such as in the woods.

“After spending time outdoors in areas where ticks are present, pet owners should examine their dogs for the presence of ticks,” Dr. Arce said. “Ticks are most often found around your dog’s neck, in the ears, in the folds between the legs and the body, and between the toes, but they can be found anywhere on the body. And when checking your pets for ticks, don’t forget to check yourself for ticks, too.”

Ticks like to hang out in places with a lot of foliage. If your yard has any areas that might have ticks, like tall grass, you should try to make those spots less inhabitable for ticks.

“If your pet picks up ticks in your backyard, trimming bushes and removing brush may reduce your pet’s exposure and risk of infestation,” Dr. Arce said.

And the best thing you can do is prevent ticks in the first place by getting your pup on a good tick preventative.

There’s also a Lyme disease vaccine for dogs who have a high risk of exposure, such as dogs who live near the woods or spend a lot of time outside.

Preventing ticks is the best way to keep your pup safe from tick-borne diseases, so be sure to get your dog on a good tick preventative and check him for ticks after being outside.