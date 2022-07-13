Is Your Dog Throwing Up Yellow Bile? Here's What To Do

You always feel so bad when your dog throws up. But when he throws up and it’s yellow, you might be a little concerned.

So what does it mean when that happens? How worried should you be?

We spoke with Jamie Fischer, a registered veterinary nurse with DodoVet, to find out why this happens and how you can help a dog throwing up yellow vomit.

Why is my dog throwing up yellow liquid or foam?

That yellow color of your dog’s vomit can tell you a little bit about what is — or, more accurately, what isn’t — in his stomach.

“The yellow liquid that your dog is vomiting up is actually bile,” Fischer told The Dodo. “This means that the stomach is empty or mostly empty and your dog is vomiting the bile that typically aids with digestion.”

There are quite a few other reasons your dog might be throwing up bile, including:

How serious is it if my dog’s throwing up yellow bile?

The seriousness of a dog throwing up yellow bile is going to depend on how often it happens and whether or not he’s experiencing other symptoms.

“A single episode of vomiting bile in an otherwise healthy dog is likely not a major concern,” Fischer said. “However, if the vomiting persists or is paired with other symptoms like lethargy, anorexia, diarrhea, etc., then your dog should be evaluated by a veterinarian.”

How to help a dog throwing up yellow bile

There are a few things that can help settle your dog’s stomach, like feeding him a bland diet or giving him ice chips. Sometimes even just a little bit of water can work wonders.

If your dog’s throwing up yellow bile regularly, the best way you can help is by bringing him to the vet, who will treat your pup based on what’s causing his vomiting.

“Treatment may include fluid therapy, anti-nausea medications, antacids, prescription diets and/or other necessary prescription medications,” Fischer said.

The bottom line is if your dog’s throwing up yellow bile, don’t panic. Try to settle his stomach and see if he’s having any other symptoms. And whenever you’re not quite sure what to do, a quick call to your vet can be a huge help.

