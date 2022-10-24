These Thanksgiving Dog Outfits Will Steal The Show
For your dog to shake his tail feather in!
As you prepare your menu and write up a shopping list, you may also want to spend a bit of time thinking about what your dog is going to wear on Thanksgiving day. Your flannel shirt or themed sweater will be a hit, but wouldn’t it be amazing if your dog dressed to match you?
We found some of the cutest, funniest and comfiest dog Thanksgiving outfit choices available online to really make a statement at this year’s family gathering. From plaid flannel dog shirts to turkey-themed headbands and princess-worthy dresses, you’ll definitely find the perfect Thanksgiving outfit for your dog to rock that matches his or her personality.
Here are the best dog Thanksgiving outfit options:
If you’re looking for an understated outfit for your dog to wear on Thanksgiving, then this fall-colored plaid shirt from Frisco is the perfect fit. It comes in sizes ranging from XS up through 3XL and Velcros up the front for easy on-and-off.
This adorable dress from Petitebella comes in six different styles, all themed around Thanksgiving, so you can pick one up for each pup in your family. They come in sizes ranging from XS through 3XL and are best for dogs under 40 pounds.
After dinner, you and your pup can step out for a nice long walk wearing your matching autumn vests. This dog vest from Frisco features a water-resistant outer shell and a cute plaid flannel interior that will keep your pup toasty warm.
This turkey headband from Midlee makes a statement on its own — no head-to-toe outfit required! The attached toggle can tighten and loosen under your dog’s chin so it’s comfy enough to wear on Thanksgiving all day long.
The Fitwarm sweater is a basic turtleneck made with super-soft yarn that will keep your small pup cozy all winter long. The colors it’s available in are what make it perfect for Thanksgiving — it comes in sage green, mustard yellow, pumpkin orange and dusky purple, which all fit the fall theme so well.
With tail feathers at the bottom and eyes and a beak on the hood, this turkey hoodie from Coomour is an on-theme way for your pup to stay toasty and cozy on Thanksgiving day. It slips on over your dog’s head, and sizes are available to fit pups up to 23 pounds.
You and your dog can wish everyone on the block a happy Thanksgiving when your pup wears this adorable plaid dress from CuteBone, which fits smaller dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies. It even comes with a matching yellow hair bow for added flair!
Only your dog’s bark will give it away! This hilarious turkey costume from BWOGUE is perfect for this fall holiday. It comes with a turkey head hood, buttons down your dog’s belly and a felt tail to really sell the turkey image. It comes in sizes up to 5XL, so pups of all sizes can disguise themselves on Thanksgiving day.
Whether you have two dogs or just one dog who loves a costume change, this set of two Thanksgiving shirts from Pedgot are perfect for either situation. The T-shirts feature two different turkey motifs, come in both orange and brown, and are comfy options to wear while eating Thanksgiving dinner.
Your dog may just upstage the meal when he shows up to Thanksgiving dinner in one of these cute outfits — and that’s definitely not a bad thing!