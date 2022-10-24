These Thanksgiving Dog Outfits Will Steal The Show

As you prepare your menu and write up a shopping list, you may also want to spend a bit of time thinking about what your dog is going to wear on Thanksgiving day. Your flannel shirt or themed sweater will be a hit, but wouldn’t it be amazing if your dog dressed to match you?

We found some of the cutest, funniest and comfiest dog Thanksgiving outfit choices available online to really make a statement at this year’s family gathering. From plaid flannel dog shirts to turkey-themed headbands and princess-worthy dresses, you’ll definitely find the perfect Thanksgiving outfit for your dog to rock that matches his or her personality.