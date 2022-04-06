What Does Dog Teeth Chattering Mean?

If your dog’s teeth are chattering, you’ll notice his teeth click together rapidly as his jaws tremble and move up and down — which can definitely be concerning.

But there are tons of different reasons why he could be doing it (and they aren’t all bad!).

“It is a very distinctive sound and appearance, and there are a few different reasons why your dog may be chattering their teeth,” Dr. Megan Conrad, a veterinarian working with Hello Ralphie, told The Dodo.

The Dodo spoke to Dr. Conrad to find out why dogs chatter their teeth and what you should do when that happens.

Harmless reasons for a dog chattering teeth

Your dog could be chattering his teeth for a variety of reasons that are actually nothing to worry about. The most common harmless reasons why a dog chatters his teeth include:

He’s cold.

He’s excited.

He’s exerting his facial muscles to smell something amazing.

Harmless reasons are just that — totally harmless and normal for the given situation.

“You can usually tell that this is the case when there are no other symptoms,” Dr. Conrad said.

Concerning reasons for teeth chattering

While there are harmless reasons for teeth chattering, it’s possible the behavior is being caused by an underlying condition that requires treatment. The most common health problems that can cause a dog’s teeth to chatter include:

Periodontal disease

If your dog’s chattering his teeth, it could be that he’s in pain due to periodontal disease or dental disease, which is definitely a cause for concern.

“Look for other symptoms such as bleeding gums and severe bad breath,” Dr. Conrad said. “The chattering could be your dog’s way of easing tooth pain.”

Neurological issues

Chattering can also be due to neurological conditions.

Epilepsy, for example, can cause teeth chattering since it can happen during a seizure. Signs of seizures in dogs include:

Full-body trembling

Standing perfectly still

Lying down and shaking violently

“See an emergency vet if you suspect your dog is having a seizure,” Dr. Conrad said.

Beyond seizures, dogs chatter their teeth because of other neurological issues, too, like compulsive disorders.

“Some other neurological issues can cause teeth chattering, so if you see your dog stumbling, pressing his head against a wall (this is also called head-pressing), or twitching or doing any repetitive behaviors without stopping, it would be best to have the dog examined immediately,” Dr. Conrad said.

Anxiety

“Different emotions can also lead to teeth chattering,” Dr. Conrad said. “Your dog could be feeling anxious, something that is easily confused with excitement.”

If your dog’s teeth are chattering, look for other signs of anxiety, such as:

Panting

Pacing

Trying to hide/be as small as possible

If you’re seeing this, try to identify a trigger. “This could be a new person, object, loud sounds or another animal,” Dr. Conrad said. “If the anxiety becomes chronic, look for guidance from a trainer or vet on how to help your dog be more comfortable.”

Aggression

Aggression is another emotion that could cause your dog to chatter his teeth, which is actually a more severe sign of aggression.

“This could be a sign of a worse medical problem, and you should consult with a vet if your dog’s aggression escalates to this point,” Dr. Conrad said.

Treatment for teeth chattering in dogs

Since concerning reasons for teeth chattering tend to be linked to bigger issues, treatment depends on the actual problem at hand.

“Teeth chattering itself is usually a symptom of an underlying cause and will get better as that cause is addressed and treated,” Dr. Conrad said.

If you suspect that your dog’s chattering his teeth for reasons other than totally harmless ones, get him to the veterinarian to have him evaluated for what could be causing it.