Stylish Dog Sweaters To Keep Your Pup Warm All Fall And Winter Long

Yes, dogs may be covered in fur, but fall and winter weather can still cause quite the chill no matter if their fur is short or long. That’s why it’s important to stock up on a variety of sweaters to keep your pup warm throughout the cold seasons. And we found some of the cutest dog sweaters that won’t only keep your dog warm, but will give him serious style points, too!

From all-natural wool knits and soft acrylic tops to stripes, hearts and solid prints, these dog sweaters are just as fashionable as they are toasty. You may just have to start a dog sweater collection because it’ll be hard to choose just one for your pup to wear.

Here are the best dog sweaters for fall and winter.