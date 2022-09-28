Stylish Dog Sweaters To Keep Your Pup Warm All Fall And Winter Long
The leopard print one is *too* cute.
Yes, dogs may be covered in fur, but fall and winter weather can still cause quite the chill no matter if their fur is short or long. That’s why it’s important to stock up on a variety of sweaters to keep your pup warm throughout the cold seasons. And we found some of the cutest dog sweaters that won’t only keep your dog warm, but will give him serious style points, too!
From all-natural wool knits and soft acrylic tops to stripes, hearts and solid prints, these dog sweaters are just as fashionable as they are toasty. You may just have to start a dog sweater collection because it’ll be hard to choose just one for your pup to wear.
Here are the best dog sweaters for fall and winter.
The best dog sweaters you can buy
Made from natural and organic wool yarn sourced from Andean farms and all-natural dyes, this funny “Squirrel Patrol” sweater is perfect for all your dog’s outdoor adventures. It comes in sizes ranging from 2XS up through 3XL, so you can pick one up for every pup in your patrol pack.
Available in a bunch of different love-themed patterns, this dog sweater from Mark and Graham is perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond. It comes in sizes ranging from extra-small up to extra-large and is made from a super-soft acrylic-wool blend. You can also get your dog’s name monogrammed on each sweater.
You can’t go wrong with a classic cream cable knit sweater like this turtleneck one from Boots & Barley at Target. These sweaters come with small buttonholes to slip a leash through, meaning they’re ready for the great outdoors. And the 100 percent acrylic yarn is super cozy without being itchy.
The Fitwarm thermal sweater comes in five earthy colors that scream fall. And it’s designed to keep your dog cozy thanks to the turtleneck and long sleeves that cover your pup’s front legs. This sweater is made specifically for small dogs, so check the sizing details in the listing before selecting the right size for you.
Sometimes sweaters feel a bit too dressy. For quick walks outside or days you want to dress your dog down, the basic hoodie from Frisco is the perfect wardrobe staple. It comes in seven different colors and multiple sizes so you can pick one up for every day of the week.
The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time, after all. And this striped wool sweater from Chilly Dog is colorful, warm and perfect for every sized dog. It comes in sizes ranging from 2XS up through 3XL and features a small turtleneck to keep your pup warm all day long.
Made from ultra-soft leopard-print fleece, the CozyChic dog sweater is both stylish and perfect for staying warm on brisk winter walks. It comes in two different colors and has a cozy turtleneck, a leash hole, and is available in sizes from extra-small to large.
Available in five colors, this super simple cable knit sweater is great for every day. It’s made with soft acrylic yarn, meaning it’s low maintenance when it comes to washing, and it slips easily over your pup’s head. The snug fit also makes this sweater from Frisco great for layering under dog jackets!
Featuring that classic preppy red-and-white striping at the collar and hem, this breathable and non-allergenic wool sweater from Chilly Dog is incredibly stylish. It has an overlapping V-neck collar, a heathered body, and comes in sizes ranging from 2XS through 3XL.
If your small dog is always cold, then the Fitward sweater pajamas are going to become her new favorite clothing item. The pj’s are basically a knitted jumpsuit with a convenient opening so your dog can do her business outside. This sweater comes in three colors, six sizes and will keep your little pup toasty.
With the first signs of chill in the air, it’s better to stock up on sweaters now than wait until winter has sunk in. Now … which ones to choose?