Your Pup Totally Needs A Sun Shirt This Summer

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Summer comes with all kinds of outdoor activities for dogs — and lots of them include being out in the sun.

In order to make sure your dog is as protected as possible from harmful UV rays, consider getting her an adorable, breathable sun shirt.

Sun shirts come with special fabric packed with UPF protection to make sure your dog not only looks good, but can safely hang out outside without the risk of getting sunburnt. (Yes, dogs can get sunburnt!)

These are some of the best sun shirts for your dog.