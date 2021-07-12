2 min read

Your Pup Totally Needs A Sun Shirt This Summer

They're just so cute! 🐶☀️🕶

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/12/2021

Summer comes with all kinds of outdoor activities for dogs — and lots of them include being out in the sun.

In order to make sure your dog is as protected as possible from harmful UV rays, consider getting her an adorable, breathable sun shirt.

Sun shirts come with special fabric packed with UPF protection to make sure your dog not only looks good, but can safely hang out outside without the risk of getting sunburnt. (Yes, dogs can get sunburnt!)

These are some of the best sun shirts for your dog.

PlayaPup Dog Sun Protective Lightweight Shirt
Amazon
PlayaPup Dog Sun Protective Lightweight Shirt
$35
With UPF 50+ fabric, your dog will get the maximum protection from the sun so he can play alllll the water sports. Plus, there are so many adorable patterns, from palm trees to tribal sharks, to choose from.
Kyeese 2 Pack Dog Shirts
Amazon
Kyeese 2 Pack Dog Shirts
$13
This 2-pack comes with two sun shirt tank tops that are breathable, lightweight and stretchy. Not to mention, those color combos are fire.
Gold Paw Sun Shield Dog Tee
Amazon
Gold Paw Sun Shield Dog Tee
$22
This eco-friendly shirt comes in five different colors, and not only does it protect your pup from the sun, but it also boasts anxiety relief and wound protection.
Canine Friendly Dog Shirt
Amazon
Canine Friendly Dog Shirt
$19
This protective shirt comes with UPF 40+ fabric and two bright colors. It’s also quick-drying, and it comes with a convenient leash port for those long walks on the beach.
Pet Life Active 'Barko Pawlo' Performance Dog Polo T-Shirt
Amazon
Pet Life Active 'Barko Pawlo' Performance Dog Polo T-Shirt
$16
It’s a sun shirt with all the usual protective benefits — but it looks like an adorable polo shirt. Perfect for those Hamptons weekends.
