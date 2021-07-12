2 min read
Your Pup Totally Needs A Sun Shirt This Summer
They're just so cute! 🐶☀️🕶
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.Summer comes with all kinds of outdoor activities for dogs — and lots of them include being out in the sun.
In order to make sure your dog is as protected as possible from harmful UV rays, consider getting her an adorable, breathable sun shirt.
Sun shirts come with special fabric packed with UPF protection to make sure your dog not only looks good, but can safely hang out outside without the risk of getting sunburnt. (Yes, dogs can get sunburnt!)
These are some of the best sun shirts for your dog.
With UPF 50+ fabric, your dog will get the maximum protection from the sun so he can play alllll the water sports. Plus, there are so many adorable patterns, from palm trees to tribal sharks, to choose from.
This 2-pack comes with two sun shirt tank tops that are breathable, lightweight and stretchy. Not to mention, those color combos are fire.
This eco-friendly shirt comes in five different colors, and not only does it protect your pup from the sun, but it also boasts anxiety relief and wound protection.
This protective shirt comes with UPF 40+ fabric and two bright colors. It’s also quick-drying, and it comes with a convenient leash port for those long walks on the beach.
It’s a sun shirt with all the usual protective benefits — but it looks like an adorable polo shirt. Perfect for those Hamptons weekends.
