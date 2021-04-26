The Most Exciting Dog Subscription Boxes Hours of fun! 🐶❤️

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Spoiling your dog can be even more convenient than you thought. Dog subscription boxes are such an exciting — and hassle-free — way to pamper your pup on the regular with the most fun things she can imagine, like toys, treats and more! Check out some of the most popular ones below. BarkBox

BarkBox

Price: Prices are the same no matter the size of your dog, but they vary depending on which plan you pick: 1-month plan: $35 per month

6-month plan: $26 per month

12-month plan: $23 per month How It Works: You fill out a brief questionnaire about your pup and set up your account. Once your subscription is good to go, your first box should get to you in about a week or so. From there, you’ll receive a box monthly (that should ship within the first two weeks of each month). You can manage your account right on the site. What Sets It Apart: Each box is themed(!) and typically includes two toys, two treats and a chew. After the first delivery, you can customize your box however you’d like (like fewer treats, more toys or different recipes). You can also surprise someone else’s dog by sending gift boxes. Plus, BarkBox makes boxes specially designed for heavy chewers, so you won’t have to worry about your pittie destroying her new playthings in two seconds. And they even have a subscription service just to keep your dog’s teeth pearly white.

KONG Box

KONG Box

Price: It varies, depending on the plan you pick: Month-to-month: $39.95 per box

6 boxes: $34.95 per box

12 boxes: $29.95 per box How It Works: The first thing you do is create your dog’s profile. Then, you’ll choose how often you want to receive deliveries, and you should receive your first box about 10 days after you place your order. You can cancel your subscription anytime, but if you’re enrolled in a 6- or 12-box subscription, you’ll be charged a cancellation fee. What Sets It Apart: In each box, you’ll get one rubber toy, a second toy that was selected specifically based on your dog’s profile, three treats, training tips and a recipe card. They can also cater their boxes for solutions to certain problems , like chewing, boredom, separation anxiety, teething, barking, crate training and weight management.

BoxDog

BoxDog

Price: It varies, depending on the plan you choose: Monthly: $39.99 per month

Quarterly: $49.99 every three months

Annual (aka the VIP version of the Quarterly plan): $199.96 per year How It Works: First, you’ll select which plan you want. Then, you’ll pick two to three items from the eligible toy, clothing or gear options, and BoxDog will provide the rest. Once you set up your account and place your order, you should receive your box within 5 to 12 business days. You can skip a delivery or cancel your subscription at any point. What Sets It Apart: Each monthly box comes with two kinds of handmade treats, one vegan item (either skincare or gear) and two to three other items that you actually get to choose yourself — and you can choose toys, clothing or gear. The quarterly boxes are delivered four times a year, but they’re bigger (the site says “GIANT”) and include three types of treats. The annual plan is pretty similar to the quarterly one, except you get to choose premium items as their take on a VIP package. You can also gift a box to another dog, or shop individual items if you aren’t feeling up to the commitment of a full-blown subscription.

WagWell Box

WagWell Box

Price: It varies, depending on the plan you choose: Monthly plan: $34 per month

3-month prepaid plan: $96 every three months

6-month prepaid plan: $186 every six months How It Works: When choosing your plan, you’ll select your dog’s size (small is up to 20 pounds, medium is 20 to 50 pounds and large is 50+ pounds) and create your account. You’ll receive your first box pretty soon after you place your order, and any recurring boxes will be shipped around the 15th of the month. Subscriptions automatically renew, but you can cancel your plan whenever you want. What Sets It Apart: Each box includes two bags of organic dog treats made with fresh, human-grade ingredients. It’ll also include chews, a themed toy and a bandana. When you’re choosing your plan, you can even opt for an extra toy if you feel like splurging a little. Plus, you can also send boxes as gifts to the other dogs in your life.

Pooch Perks

Pooch Perks

Price: It varies, depending on the plan you choose, and whether you decide on a month-to-month or prepaid option. Plans include: Popular Pooch: Starting at $28.04 per month

Pampered Pooch: Starting at $44.91 per month

Toys Only: Starting at $20.82 per month How It Works: First, you’ll pick from one of the three plans. Then, you’ll choose whether you want to go month-to-month, or prepay for three, six or 12 boxes. From there, you’ll pick your preferences about dog size and toy type, and subscribe. Your box will be shipped about a week after you order, and you can cancel whenever you want. What Sets It Apart: Apparently, Eva Longoria loves it . Plus, you get SO much stuff, and there are SO many options. The Popular Pooch box includes two or three toys, two treats and a chew (and you can choose between plush and durable toys). The Pampered Pooch box includes three or four premium toys, three treat bags, two small treats, an accessory and a poop bag roll. The Toys Only box simply includes three or four plush toys, in case your dog’s already got more than enough treats. You can customize any boxes (like specifying that you only want grain-free treats, for example), including gifts . And if you’re too noncommittal for a subscription, there are also a bunch of toys , accessories and one-time boxes you can choose from.

Chewy Autoship

Chewy

Price: It varies depending on product, but you can save 50 percent off your first autoship (up to $20) and 5 percent off select brands for all future deliveries. How it works: You’ll check the “Autoship & Save” box while you’re browsing, and click “yes, make my life easy” at checkout. You’ll be asked to select how often you want deliveries, which you can modify or skip under “Manage Autoship.” What Sets It Apart: Autoship allows you to stick with brands you already love, and you can filter searches for products that are eligible. This is a great option if your dog loves a certain toy, but tends to completely destroy it every month or so. It’s an easy way to replace your pup’s favorite toy with a brand new one, and she’ll never know the difference. Plus, there are non-subscription Goody Boxes available for puppies , small dogs , big dogs and birthday boys .

The Dapper Dog Box

CrateJoy

Price: It varies depending on the plan: Bandana and Toy Box: $20 per month

Standard Box: $33.50 per month How It Works: You just select which box you want to subscribe to, and hit the checkout. Your first box should ship within five days of placing your order, and recurring deliveries will be shipped on the 10th of the month. Your subscription will renew automatically, but you can cancel at any time. What Sets It Apart: The Standard Box includes two toys, two treat bags and a bandana. The Bandana and Toy Box is essentially the same thing, just without the treats. The best part is that the boxes are all designed around certain themes. You could even gift boxes to another one of your favorite pups.

Celebrity Dog Box

CrateJoy

Price: It starts at $33.17 per month. How It Works: Just subscribe and checkout. Your first order will ship within two days after placing it. After that, your monthly box will ship on the 15th of every month. Your subscription will renew on the 25th of each month, but you can cancel at any time. What Sets It Apart: This box is all about cute costumes! Each one includes a custom headpiece or bandana, a bag of treats and a toy. You can also give it as a gift.

Bark If You Want Some

Amazon

Price: $59 per box, but your first box is $38.35 How It Works: Just click “Subscribe” and set up your billing and shipping information through Amazon. The subscription will renew automatically each month, but you can cancel at any time through your Amazon account. What Sets It Apart: Each box includes four to eight items, and includes things like toys, treats, apparel and gear. There are also options for small, medium, large and extra-large pups.