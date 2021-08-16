Help! My Dog Was Stung By A Bee!

Bee stings can seem pretty scary in the moment.

If your dog was stung by a bee, don’t worry — it’s probably something that will heal up on it’s own. But it’s still a good idea to know what to do if your dog is having an allergic reaction to the sting.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Zay Satchu, cofounder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet in New York City, to find out what to do if your dog is stung by a bee.

Can dogs be allergic to bee stings?

“Just like people, dogs can be allergic to bees, wasps and other insects,” Dr. Satchu told The Dodo.

And also just like people, how your dog reacts to being stung by a bee is totally unique. Because of this, it’s important to know what to look for following a bee sting that might mean you should contact a vet.

What happens when a dog gets stung by a bee?

According to Dr. Satchu, allergic reactions in dogs can range from mild to severe.

Mild allergic reactions

Most dogs who react to a bee sting will just experience mild reactions, such as hives or localized swelling. However, some dogs may have a more severe reaction.

Severe allergic reactions

According to Dr. Satchu, a smaller amount of dogs will have more severe reactions. In these instances, you will see swelling of the area around the eyes and muzzle or difficulty breathing.

What to do if your dog is stung by a bee

If you think your dog may have been stung by a bee, monitor the area for swelling. You can also ice the area if there are mild signs of localized swelling.

“If you notice any swelling around the face or difficulty breathing, seek help from a veterinarian immediately,” Dr. Satchu said.

Can you give your dog Benadryl for bee stings?

According to Dr. Satchu, Benadryl is safe to give to your pup if she was stung by a bee. “Diphenhydramine, which is known by the brand name Benadryl, is often given to dogs in the event of an allergic reaction,” Dr. Satchu said.

Just keep in mind that you should contact your veterinarian before giving your dog Benadryl to ensure you’re giving her the right dosage.

If you want to use another over-the-counter antihistamine, make sure the product doesn’t include any other ingredients, like alcohol or decongestants.

“It is also important to ensure that the over-the-counter medication you are giving only contains the active ingredient diphenhydramine,” Dr. Satchu added.

Like Benadryl from Amazon for $6.97

