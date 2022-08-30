A Dog Spider Costume Is Just What Your Pup Needs This Halloween
Perfect for spooky season 🕷️
If your dog loves getting all dressed up for Halloween just as much as you do, you’re probably already planning his trick-or-treating outfit.
And if you’re looking for something classic, you can’t go wrong with a spider costume. To help you out in your search for this staple Halloween look, we put together the very best dog spider costume options you can buy online.
Here are seven of our favorite options for spooky season. (Some of these have limited availability, so act fast!)
When you imagine a dog spider costume, the one you’re picturing probably looks a lot like this option. It’s got a plain black body with furry legs to match. And if your pup isn’t big on headgear, then this is the costume for him.
Spider costumes are already a staple in Halloween attire, but the black and orange coloring on this one makes it perfect for spooky season. The bright legs and goofy googly eyes will make your dog the center of attention at your Halloween party.
This dog spider costume has eight eyes, one for each of the fluffy gray legs. And those fangs are a nice addition to the creepy-crawly aesthetic.
The pattern on this plushy costume is inspired by the tiger spider, for a fun twist on the typical aesthetic. Plus the neck and chest straps make it super easy to put on and take off.
The fur on this spider costume is designed to resemble the hair on real spiders to make your dog look extra spooky. The legs also bend so you can create any creepy silhouette you want.
This eye-catching costume has red stripes on the legs to help your pup stand out this Halloween. (Those creepy red eyes on the back really make the look.)
This option is for the dog who wants it all. Not only does it come with furry black spider legs, it also includes a spooky-cute bandana and a spidery witch hat.
No matter which dog spider costume you pick, your pup’s going to be the cutest arachnid around.
