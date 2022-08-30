A Dog Spider Costume Is Just What Your Pup Needs This Halloween

Perfect for spooky season 🕷️

By Sam Howell

Published on 8/30/2022 at 6:50 PM

dog spider costume

If your dog loves getting all dressed up for Halloween just as much as you do, you’re probably already planning his trick-or-treating outfit.

And if you’re looking for something classic, you can’t go wrong with a spider costume. To help you out in your search for this staple Halloween look, we put together the very best dog spider costume options you can buy online.

Here are seven of our favorite options for spooky season. (Some of these have limited availability, so act fast!)

This simple costume for that classic spider look: Malier Giant Spider Pet Costume
This simple costume for that classic spider look: Malier Giant Spider Pet Costume
$11

When you imagine a dog spider costume, the one you’re picturing probably looks a lot like this option. It’s got a plain black body with furry legs to match. And if your pup isn’t big on headgear, then this is the costume for him.

This one that practically screams “Halloween”: California Costumes Pet Spider Costume
This one that practically screams “Halloween”: California Costumes Pet Spider Costume
$21
$40

Spider costumes are already a staple in Halloween attire, but the black and orange coloring on this one makes it perfect for spooky season. The bright legs and goofy googly eyes will make your dog the center of attention at your Halloween party.

This costume that’ll have all eyes on your dog: Frisco Spider Dog & Cat Costume
This costume that’ll have all eyes on your dog: Frisco Spider Dog & Cat Costume
$17

This dog spider costume has eight eyes, one for each of the fluffy gray legs. And those fangs are a nice addition to the creepy-crawly aesthetic.

This costume that will bring out your dog’s wild side: NiHome Halloween Pet Spider Costume
This costume that will bring out your dog’s wild side: NiHome Halloween Pet Spider Costume
$13

The pattern on this plushy costume is inspired by the tiger spider, for a fun twist on the typical aesthetic. Plus the neck and chest straps make it super easy to put on and take off.

This costume that will transform your pup into a terrifying tarantula: Zack & Zoey Fuzzy Tarantula Costume for Dogs
This costume that will transform your pup into a terrifying tarantula: Zack & Zoey Fuzzy Tarantula Costume for Dogs
$27
$30

The fur on this spider costume is designed to resemble the hair on real spiders to make your dog look extra spooky. The legs also bend so you can create any creepy silhouette you want.

This colorful costume for your vibrant BFF: Malier Halloween Dog Cat Spider Costume
This colorful costume for your vibrant BFF: Malier Halloween Dog Cat Spider Costume
$11

This eye-catching costume has red stripes on the legs to help your pup stand out this Halloween. (Those creepy red eyes on the back really make the look.)

This costume and bandana combo gives you the best of both worlds: Zeaxuie Dog Halloween Costumes with Bandana
This costume and bandana combo gives you the best of both worlds: Zeaxuie Dog Halloween Costumes with Bandana
$18

This option is for the dog who wants it all. Not only does it come with furry black spider legs, it also includes a spooky-cute bandana and a spidery witch hat.

No matter which dog spider costume you pick, your pup’s going to be the cutest arachnid around.

Obsessed with Halloween? Check out our ultimate guide to dog Halloween costumes and list of Halloween-themed dog harnesses.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Looking For A Spooky Dog Costume? Check Out These Ghostly Looks

Looking For A Spooky Dog Costume? Check Out These Ghostly Looks