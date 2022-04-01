Dog Spay And Neuter Recovery Tips

If you’ve already scheduled your dog’s spay or neuter, you might be in that pre-op stage where you’re freaking out about how to keep your pup the most comfy after surgery. First, keep in mind that you’re already a great dog parent — and second, you’ve landed on the right article. The Dodo reached out to Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, a veterinarian working with The Dog People Panel, to find out more about what recovery looks like, whether your dog is getting a spay or a neuter. JUMP TO: Dog spay recovery | Dog neuter recovery | Additional recovery tips How are dogs spayed? Spaying refers to the surgical removal of most or all of the internal female reproductive organs. “In North America, veterinarians typically remove both the uterus and ovaries under general anesthesia in a procedure known as an ovariohysterectomy,” Dr. Greenstein told The Dodo. A traditional spay involves an incision into the abdominal cavity, but more minimally invasive techniques using smaller incisions and laparoscopy are becoming more prevalent, just like in humans.

What to expect with dog spay recovery Elective spaying is the definition of a routine procedure (since it’s so commonly done), but it’s a little more complex than a neuter since it involves entering the abdominal cavity and removing larger organs. Because of this, your dog’s recovery will take a little longer. Here’s what you can expect: She’ll be put on bed rest According to Dr. Greenstein, most veterinarians will advise restricted activity for about 10 to 14 days. “Bed rest is the most critical in the initial week to limit complications like bleeding, infection or torn sutures,” Dr. Greenstein said. She’ll be given an e-collar To limit the chance of your pup licking at the skin incision and disrupting stitches or staples or causing an infection, your vet will probably send your dog home with an Elizabethan collar (aka the dreaded cone of shame!). “You and your pet may hate the idea of a cone, but it’s for their own good, I swear!” Dr. Greenstein said. She’ll probably be groggy Your dog may be a bit groggy for the first day or two after surgery, and her eating and bathroom habits may be disrupted. “But if all goes well, she should be feeling more like herself and wanting to be more active in a few days,” Dr. Greenstein said. She may be prescribed additional medications “While starting to bounce back post-op is a great sign, for some large-breed dogs or young, rambunctious patients, keeping them activity-restricted during the recovery stage can be a challenge!” Dr. Greenstein said. “Your vet may prescribe additional sedatives to help make enforcing bed rest a little easier.” While your dog is recovering from her spay, always make sure you check her incision and stitches to make sure everything’s looking good and healing well. “At any point in the post-op period, if you notice any changes in the incision, loss of stitches, swelling, discharge or any signs of illness or anything unusual, call your veterinarian right away,” Dr. Greenstein said. How are dogs neutered? Dogs are typically neutered by surgically removing both of their testes under anesthesia in a procedure known as an orchiectomy. “In most cases, the skin of the scrotal sac is left in place, but the testes within them are removed,” Dr. Greenstein said. “Over time, the emptied scrotal sac ‘shrinks’ down (especially in small-breed males neutered when they’re still young), so it’s not really noticeable.” For large or mature males being neutered routinely, your vet may recommend removing the scrotum and testes together in a procedure known as a scrotal ablation, Greenstein added.

What to expect with dog neuter recovery Compared to a spay, the recovery for a neutered male dog tends to be a little easier since the incision is smaller and the surgery is shorter. Your dog’s recovery from a neuter will probably look something like this: His activity will need to be restricted While his surgery won’t be as intense as, say, his sister’s, he’s still undergoing surgery and will need to reduce some activity in the first week or two. “It’s still critical to enforce activity restriction in post-op neuter patients (for up to 10 to 14 days), since the area often swells and bruises easily, which can tip the scales in favor of complications like infections and fluid pockets,” Dr. Greenstein said. His walks should be shorter Unlike his sister, he’ll be able to go out for some short walks in his first week, but they still should be restricted. “I usually recommend no more than 5- [to]10-minute leash walks a few times a day, especially in the first week, and avoiding running, jumping, rough play or any off-leash shenanigans until your vet gives the green light at your recheck visit,” Dr. Greenstein said. He’ll be given an e-collar Even though the incision generally is smaller for a neuter than for a spay, it still needs to be protected. “A cone is the most reliable way to keep your dog from licking or bothering at the incision so he doesn’t end up opening up the stitches or getting a post-op infection,” Dr. Greenstein said.