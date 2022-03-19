5 Best Dog Sleeping Bags For Camping, Hiking Or Snuggling At Home

Dog sleeping bags are actually a thing, and they’re pretty useful.

Whether your pup loves going on camping trips or just needs a little more warmth when the temperature drops, getting him his own sleeping bag can be a huge help.

The Dodo spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and consultant for Five Barks, to help you find the best dog sleeping bag.

Should I get my dog a sleeping bag?

If you and your dog go camping together, a dog sleeping bag is definitely a must to keep him warm in the elements.

But a dog sleeping bag isn’t just for camping.

“They can also be beneficial for dogs who feel the cold, such as those with hypothyroidism or who have had to have all of their fur clipped off for medical reasons,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.

Sleeping bags can also help anxious pups.

“Sleeping bags are recently proving useful for those who suffer with certain behavioral disorders as they can provide a source of security and comfort,” Dr. Simon said. “Dogs feel protected and often choose to go inside the sleeping bag when anxious. They are especially useful during a thunderstorm or fireworks event for those dogs who have noise phobias.”

How to find the best dog sleeping bag

There are a few things you need to look for when you’re shopping for the best dog sleeping bag.

Insulation

Insulation is what will keep your dog warm inside his sleeping bag, so this is a pretty important thing to look for.

“It should be well insulated but not too heavy, providing some heat yet being easy to cart about,” Dr. Simon said. “This is especially important if you’ll be hiking while transporting the sleeping bag.”

Machine washable

This isn’t an absolute necessity, but having a dog sleeping bag that’s machine washable will make your life so much easier — especially if you’re using it outside on the ground while you’re camping.

How to get your dog used to a sleeping bag

Getting your dog used to a sleeping bag should happen at home, way before you need to actually use it.

Positive reinforcement is the best way to make your dog feel comfortable with his sleeping bag, which means giving him lots of treats and praise whenever he goes near it. Keep in mind that you should never force your pup to do anything he doesn’t want to do, including using a sleeping bag.

“Initially, show them the bag and reward them with treats and praise when they remain calm and/or choose to investigate it,” Dr. Simon said. “Most dogs will lie on top of the bag and, again, we should reward this.”

You can continue to build positive associations by:

Opening the bag up and encouraging him to walk through it

Zipping and unzipping the bag when he’s lying on top of it