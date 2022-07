Is My Dog's Lump Just A Dog Skin Tag Or Something More Serious?

If there’s a little bump on your dog’s skin, you might be worried it’s something serious.

But that’s not always the case — there’s such a thing as a dog skin tag that looks like a lump on your pup’s skip and is actually totally harmless.

We reached out to Dr. Fiona Lee, a veterinary dermatologist and medical director at Pet Dermatology Center, to find out everything to know about dog skin tags and how to tell them apart from other skin issues.

What causes skin tags on dogs?

Veterinarians don’t know exactly why dogs develop skin tags, but there are a few theories.

One possible cause is friction or skin irritation. “Some [tags] can develop with chronic friction, so they're sometimes noted on larger dogs on pressure areas ([e.g.,] sternum, elbows),” Dr. Lee told The Dodo. Pressure areas are places where your dog’s body touches the ground when he’s lying down.

Dogs often develop skin tags in areas that rub together, like the armpits, and from things rubbing against their skin, like a collar or harness.

Another potential cause is overactive fibroblasts. These are cells that create the fibers and collagen that make up connective tissue in the body, so when they’re overactive, they can cause abnormal growths on the skin.

Is it a skin tag or something else?

While skin tags are harmless, they can look like other things that are dangerous to your dog, like ticks or even cancer, so you should definitely take a close look at any growths.

According to Dr. Lee, “Skin tags are often hairless [and] flesh-colored with a thin, stalk-like attachment. Skin tags usually have a distinct appearance because of their stalk. The surface may have a wart-like (bumpy) appearance, but they are growing outward from the skin.”

There are a few kinds of dog skin tags: