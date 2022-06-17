The Best Dog Shoes For Summer To Protect Your Pup’s Paws

We found some of the best dog shoes for summer based on product reviews from pet parents so you can keep your pup’s paws cool and comfortable while outside.

When looking for the right summer shoes for your dog, look for shoes that have a protective sole, are made with breathable fabric or have ventilation, and include a feature to make it easy to get on and off, like a wide or expandable opening, a slip-on style or adjustable straps. You should also consider what you plan to use the shoes for. For example, you can buy dog hiking boots if you like to hike or camp with your pup.

Dog shoes can protect your pup’s paws while keeping them cool, which makes them especially useful during the summer when the ground is super hot.

Everyone loves seeing a dog wearing shoes. But did you know that dog shoes actually have a purpose (besides just being cute)?

Dog Is So Gentle And Patient With Her Foster Kittens

Why dog shoes are important

Dog shoes aren’t just for summer (though they’ll definitely help keep your pup’s paws cool) — they have tons of other uses, too.

Not only do they protect your dog’s paws from the hot pavement, but some shoes can be great for cold weather, too. And along with protecting your pup from the cold, dog shoes also help prevent his paws from getting irritated by snow and salt on the ground.

Wearing shoes will also help him avoid stepping on anything that could injure him, like sticks and rocks.

Dog shoes can even stop your dog from licking his paws if he has an irritation or injury by covering them up, and they can be used for pups who slip on floors, like seniors.

What to look for in dog shoes

Before you buy your pup some new shoes for summer, you’ll need to do your research to find the perfect pair. Some attributes you should consider include:



Sizing — Shoes that are too tight will be uncomfortable for your pup, while a pair that’s too big could slip off, so make sure to measure your dog’s paws before making a purchase (tips for measuring are below).

Material — The material should be appropriate for the use of the shoes. For hot weather, look for dog shoes that are made of a breathable material, or have features like mesh for airflow, and have a protective sole made out of a durable material, like rubber. If it rains a lot in your area, you might want to consider waterproof or water-resistant material. If you plan to take your pup hiking, anti-slip soles for extra traction will be a helpful feature.

Ease of cleaning — If you plan to use your dog’s shoes for hiking or walking in areas where they can get dirty, consider a pair that are easy to clean.

Ease of getting them on and off your dog — A number of features can make shoes easy to put on you pup, like a wide or expandable opening, slip-on style, or adjustable straps.

Reflective accents — Reflective accents will help people be able to see your dog, especially if you’re walking at night.

How to find the right size shoes

First, you’ll have to measure your dog’s paws. Take one paw and place it on a piece of paper. Mark where the front and back of the paw are on the paper, then do the same for the width (right and left sides). And make sure your dog’s nails are clipped before measuring so you can get a comfortable fit.

If your pup won’t stay still long enough to measure, you can wet his paw and press it on the paper to make a footprint that you can measure.

Once you have your dog’s measurements, check the sizing guide for the shoes you want to buy. It’ll show you which size is right for your pup.

Best dog shoes for summer

These are some of the best dog shoes you can buy for the hot summer months to protect your pup’s paws.