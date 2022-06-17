The Best Dog Shoes For Summer To Protect Your Pup’s Paws
Because hot pavement can be super dangerous on walks.
Everyone loves seeing a dog wearing shoes. But did you know that dog shoes actually have a purpose (besides just being cute)?
Dog shoes can protect your pup’s paws while keeping them cool, which makes them especially useful during the summer when the ground is super hot.
When looking for the right summer shoes for your dog, look for shoes that have a protective sole, are made with breathable fabric or have ventilation, and include a feature to make it easy to get on and off, like a wide or expandable opening, a slip-on style or adjustable straps. You should also consider what you plan to use the shoes for. For example, you can buy dog hiking boots if you like to hike or camp with your pup.
We found some of the best dog shoes for summer based on product reviews from pet parents so you can keep your pup’s paws cool and comfortable while outside.
Best overall dog shoes for summer
- Best overall dog shoes for summer: QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes for Dogs
- Best summer shoes for big dogs: Bark Brite Lightweight Neoprene Paw Protector Dog Boots
- Best summer shoes for small dogs: QUMY Dog Shoes for Small Dogs
- Best summer dog shoes for hiking: Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots
- Best summer dog shoes with ventilation: wagwear® WagWellies® Mojave Dog Boots
- Best dog sandals for summer: Pet Life Buckle-Supportive Pvc Waterproof Dog Sandals Shoes
Why dog shoes are important
Dog shoes aren’t just for summer (though they’ll definitely help keep your pup’s paws cool) — they have tons of other uses, too.
Not only do they protect your dog’s paws from the hot pavement, but some shoes can be great for cold weather, too. And along with protecting your pup from the cold, dog shoes also help prevent his paws from getting irritated by snow and salt on the ground.
Wearing shoes will also help him avoid stepping on anything that could injure him, like sticks and rocks.
Dog shoes can even stop your dog from licking his paws if he has an irritation or injury by covering them up, and they can be used for pups who slip on floors, like seniors.
What to look for in dog shoes
Before you buy your pup some new shoes for summer, you’ll need to do your research to find the perfect pair. Some attributes you should consider include:
- Sizing — Shoes that are too tight will be uncomfortable for your pup, while a pair that’s too big could slip off, so make sure to measure your dog’s paws before making a purchase (tips for measuring are below).
- Material — The material should be appropriate for the use of the shoes. For hot weather, look for dog shoes that are made of a breathable material, or have features like mesh for airflow, and have a protective sole made out of a durable material, like rubber. If it rains a lot in your area, you might want to consider waterproof or water-resistant material. If you plan to take your pup hiking, anti-slip soles for extra traction will be a helpful feature.
- Ease of cleaning — If you plan to use your dog’s shoes for hiking or walking in areas where they can get dirty, consider a pair that are easy to clean.
- Ease of getting them on and off your dog — A number of features can make shoes easy to put on you pup, like a wide or expandable opening, slip-on style, or adjustable straps.
- Reflective accents — Reflective accents will help people be able to see your dog, especially if you’re walking at night.
How to find the right size shoes
First, you’ll have to measure your dog’s paws. Take one paw and place it on a piece of paper. Mark where the front and back of the paw are on the paper, then do the same for the width (right and left sides). And make sure your dog’s nails are clipped before measuring so you can get a comfortable fit.
If your pup won’t stay still long enough to measure, you can wet his paw and press it on the paper to make a footprint that you can measure.
Once you have your dog’s measurements, check the sizing guide for the shoes you want to buy. It’ll show you which size is right for your pup.
Best dog shoes for summer
These are some of the best dog shoes you can buy for the hot summer months to protect your pup’s paws.
- Eight sizes (1.7 inches to 3 inches)
- Water resistant with anti-slip sole
- Hand washable
- Expandable opening and adjustable straps
These dog shoes come in eight sizes and six different colors, so you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect ones for your dog. They have a wide, expandable opening and two adjustable reflective straps to make them comfortable for your pup and easy to get on. The shoes have an anti-slip sole and are made of water-resistant material so your pup can be prepared for anything, which is why we gave this one our overall pick.
- Five sizes (S to XXL)
- Neoprene with ventilation holes and rubber sole
- Machine washable
- Easy slip-on style
With several sizes of these shoes to choose from (all the way up to paws that are bigger than 4.75 inches), you’ll be able to find a pair that fits your big dog. They’re made of lightweight, ventilated material that’s perfect for summer and have durable rubber soles that are puncture resistant. There’s a reflective elastic strap, and you can adjust the shoes to fit your dog. Plus, they’re machine washable.
- Five sizes (1.29 inches to 2.25 inches)
- Water resistant with rubber sole
- Easy to clean
- Zipper and adjustable strap closure
These dog shoes are perfect for tiny dogs, and they come in multiple super-small sizes for dogs up to 27 pounds. They have a zipper and Velcro strap to make them easy to get on and off and secure them on your dog’s feet. Plus, the straps are reflective to make them safe for wearing at night. They’re also water resistant and have non-slip rubber soles.
- Seven sizes (1.75 inches to 3.25 inches)
- Breathable mesh
- Machine washable
- Wide opening and cinch closure
These dog booties have a rugged lug sole that’s perfect for hiking or for senior pups who need a little extra traction. The top of the shoes are made with breathable mesh fabric to keep your pup cool while keeping his paws clean. They have a wide opening that’s super easy to get on and off, plus a cinch closure to help your dog get the snuggest fit. There’s even a reflective trim to let people spot your pup in the dark if you’re out on the trails at night or camping. (Keep in mind they’re not waterproof, so they might be best for dry trails/weather.)
- Six sizes (XXS to XL)
- All-weather rubber with ventilation holes
- Easy to clean
- Side slits and Velcro closure
Not only are these dog boots adorable, but they’re extra breathable since they have literal holes in them, sort of like Crocs. They’re designed for any type of weather, and the side slits let you easily slide them on your dog’s feet. There’s also an adjustable strap closure to help them fit perfectly, and there are multiple sizes to choose from.
- Four sizes (XS to L)
- Waterproof PVC with rubber soles
- Easy to clean
- Velcro buckles
These sandals come in multiple sizes and have Velcro buckles so you can easily get them on and off and adjust them to fit your dog. They’re made of waterproof material and have rubber grip soles to prevent your pup from slipping. You can also get them in orange (with flowers) or blue.
Once you find the perfect pair of dog shoes for summer, you’ll be able to go on lots of walks with your pup. Plus, dogs walking in shoes is a pretty funny sight.