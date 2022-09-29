The Best Dog Shoes For Every Season And Activity

The best dog shoes are ones that feature adjustable straps that help the shoes fit snugly around your dog’s paws and stay in place, and they should also feature non-slip soles so that your pup can maintain the traction his paw pads give him.

If you’re on the lookout for the best-of-the-best dog shoes to make your pup’s daily activities more enjoyable, we have a few suggestions that you should definitely check out.

Though they may take some getting used to, dog shoes can make your dog’s feet feel so much better on a walk, hike or jaunt in the park. That’s because they protect your dog’s paw pads from extreme heat and cold, as well as from any sharp rocks, bits of gravel or even pollen, which can cause seasonal skin allergies.

Shopping considerations:

There are a handful of different considerations to keep in mind while on the hunt for the perfect dog shoes for your pup.

Climate

Not all dog shoes are created equal, so knowing what kind of climate your dog is going to be wearing his new shoes in the most is super important. Dog shoes meant for warm weather will be made of breathable, mesh or neoprene material to help keep your dog’s feet cool and separated from the hot pavement. But dog shoes made for colder climates are insulated and made from water-resistant polyester to keep wetness out and warmth in.

What activities are these shoes being used for?

Next, you have to think about what kinds of activities your dog’s going to get up to while wearing these shoes.

For example, if you and your pup love to hike, you’ll want to find shoes with great traction at the soles and a breathable top layer to keep your dog’s feet cool. And for winter walks or playing in the snow, shoes that come up high on the leg and are insulated will keep both snow and cold out.

And summertime shoes should be lightweight, breathable and offer a rubber sole of protection between your dog’s paw and hot pavement or grass, which may trigger seasonal allergies.

Size

Along with adjustable straps, dog shoes should be offered in multiple sizes so you can make sure you get the best-fitting shoe for your dog.

To find your dog’s shoe size, grab a piece of paper and place your dog’s paw on top. Press down a bit to spread out his toes to mimic his foot while he’s walking and putting pressure on it. Mark lines on either side of the widest part of your dog’s paw and then measure the width of these two lines. That width should correspond to a size included in the shoe listing.

The best dog shoes for every kind of climate, activity and need

Here are the best dog shoes and boots we could find.

