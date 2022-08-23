The Best Dog Shark Costumes For Halloween

If you’re looking for a Hallowen costume for your pup that can straddle the line between fearsome and charming, there may be no better option than a dog shark costume.

In the wild, there are over 400 species of sharks, and when it comes to shark costumes for dogs, there’s a wide range of types, too, ranging from the iconic “Baby Shark” to ones that take their inspiration from “Jaws”. There are also your dog’s preferences to consider. Some pets may be OK with a full-body costume; others may be more comfortable capturing the essence of a shark with a simple harness-style fin.

Fortunately, no matter what style costume you’re in search of, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of all the best dog shark costumes you can buy online. And, don’t forget, you’ll want to have your pet’s measurements on hand while you’re shopping so you can make sure any costume you buy is a perfect fit for your pup.