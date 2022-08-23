The Best Dog Shark Costumes For Halloween
Is there anything cuter than dogs dressed up as sharks? 🦈
If you’re looking for a Hallowen costume for your pup that can straddle the line between fearsome and charming, there may be no better option than a dog shark costume.
In the wild, there are over 400 species of sharks, and when it comes to shark costumes for dogs, there’s a wide range of types, too, ranging from the iconic “Baby Shark” to ones that take their inspiration from “Jaws”. There are also your dog’s preferences to consider. Some pets may be OK with a full-body costume; others may be more comfortable capturing the essence of a shark with a simple harness-style fin.
Fortunately, no matter what style costume you’re in search of, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of all the best dog shark costumes you can buy online. And, don’t forget, you’ll want to have your pet’s measurements on hand while you’re shopping so you can make sure any costume you buy is a perfect fit for your pup.
The best dog shark costume options for Halloween 2022
Chewy reviewers love this gray polyester-blend dog shark Halloween costume, giving it a near-perfect 4.9-star rating. It comes in two pieces: an easy-to-put-on bodysuit and an optional headpiece with embroidered face details and cutouts for your pet’s ears. As a bonus, it’s available in sizes from XS to 3XL and is machine washable in case your “shark” is a messy eater or loves to get muddy.
This spooky one-piece shark costume features textured blue fabric and an attached hoodie with a set of ferocious teeth. Plus, it’s available in sizes from 2XS to 4XL to fit a variety of different-sized dogs. (Note: If your dog is between sizes, you may want to order a size up, as reviewers have noted that the costume runs small.)
Why settle for an ordinary shark costume when your dog could dress up as Baby Shark? This officially licensed one-piece costume is perfect as a standalone outfit, or pair it with another child- or adult-sized Baby Shark, Mommy Shark or Daddy Shark costume for a fun group costume idea for the whole family.
This brightly colored blue-and-white shark costume is a great option for a lightweight costume since it lies flat on your pet’s body like a jacket. But if you don’t mind a bit of a DIY project, you can also stuff it with cotton balls or another lightweight filling to make your dog look fuller and more shark-like.
Who says that a shark costume must come in a realistic monotone color? This machine-washable shark costume features multiple fins and a shiny neon palette, ensuring your pet will make a memorable entrance to any Halloween party or event. It’s also simple to take on and off, and it secures with two Velcro straps near the neck and chest area. The inside of the costume is soft fleece material so your pet stays as comfy as possible while wearing it.
If your dog isn’t a fan of full-body costumes, this simple fin costume that’s made of velvety fabric and foam is a great alternative. Designed for small- and medium-sized dogs, this harness-style costume will turn your pet into a shark for Halloween while still being ultra-comfortable for her to wear.
For a shark costume that’s extra-haunting thanks to some hangry-looking eyes and a large set of teeth, this hooded one-piece is the ticket. It features a realistic set of fins and a large tail. Plus, it’s easy to put on with the Velcro strap that fastens underneath your pet’s belly.
This gray hoodie is not only a dog shark costume with a small fin, sharky eyes and wide-open toothy grin, it’s also a thick 100-percent cotton sweatshirt that will keep your pet warm and cozy all fall long.
For an extra-affordable shark costume that you won’t feel bad about recycling as soon as your dog is done wearing it, look no further than this one from Hyde & EEK!. It’s made from a shiny, reflective material that will lend added visibility to your pet at night and is designed with an over-the-head hoodie with googly shark eyes and teeth (plus comfy cutouts for your dog’s ears).
