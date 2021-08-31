5 Soothing Dog Shampoos That Are Perfect For Sensitive Skin
Your pup deserves the best 🛁
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
If you have a dog with sensitive skin, you’re probably super picky when it comes to which shampoos you use to give her a bath.
After all, you don’t want to use anything that might give her a rash, make her itch or make her skin dry and brittle.
Luckily, there are so many gentle shampoos out there that are made with natural ingredients and perfect for dogs like yours.
To help you sort through all the options, The Dodo rounded out some of the best mild dog shampoos for sensitive skin. They’re made with natural ingredients, and most are totally free from parabens, sulfates and all that other icky stuff.
If your dog has a coat that sheds, this Paw of Approval winner is for you. The hydrating wash will do wonders for nourishing her skin and fur. It’s free of sulfates, parabens, silicone and dye, and is plant-based and cruelty-free. This luxe wash is also made with both coconut and argan oils, so it’ll leave your pup’s coat with an extra silky, glossy finish.
A mild shampoo that’s pH-balanced and perfect for both dogs and puppies. It soothes, cleans and softens irritated skin while conditioning your dog’s coat, and is made with sensitive-skin powerhouses, like honey, oatmeal, apple cider vinegar and aloe.
This hypoallergenic shampoo is made with an all-natural, soap-free formula. It includes goodies for your pup’s skin, like aloe, oatmeal, cucumber and melon.
A gentle, soap-free shampoo that relieves itching and helps nourish dry coats. It has a veterinarian-formulated blend of natural, plant-based ingredients, like aloe vera and vitamin E, and is free from parabens, dyes, sulfates or added fragrance.
This shampoo is pH-balanced, alcohol-free, paraben-free, PEG-80-free and recommended for moisturizing dry skin and providing itch relief. Made with an oatmeal formula, it also contains coconut, lime, aloe and lemon verbena for the ultimate bathing experience.