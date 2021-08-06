These Dog Shampoos Might Actually Help Your Dog's Itchy Skin

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If your dog has allergies and is itching like crazy, you probably want to give him relief as quickly as possible.

The best thing you can do is schedule a vet visit. But in the meantime, an anti-itch dog shampoo for allergies might help your pup a ton — so The Dodo rounded up some of the most effective options available on the internet.

What to look for in a dog shampoo for allergies

First, you should know what to look for in a good dog allergy shampoo.

You’ll want to look for a medicated, anti-itch shampoo.

Dr. Lydia Harbour, a veterinary dermatology resident at Dermatology for Animals in Phoenix, Arizona, recommends shampoos that have chlorhexidine, ceramides and sometimes climbazole, miconazole or ketoconazole.

This combination of ingredients will help your dog’s skin in the following ways:

Reduce bacterial and yeast overgrowth on the skin

Support the skin barrier

Moisturize the skin

Chlorhexidine is an antiseptic that’s used to treat dermatitis and other kinds of skin conditions. Ceramides are fats naturally found in the top layer of the skin that protect the other layers from damage and moisture loss.

Luckily, “most of these are not prescription,” Dr. Harbour told The Dodo — so you can order products that contain these ingredients right away.

But while you don’t need a prescription for these items, you should combine any at-home treatment with veterinary advice for the best results. All dogs react to allergies differently, which could mean one allergy shampoo might be better than another depending on the case.

Nonetheless, here are some top-rated options that fit the criteria for a high-quality shampoo for dogs with allergies.

Best dog allergy shampoos