Does My Dog Have Seasonal Allergies?

Like clockwork, your dog starts having allergic reactions in spring — but she’s totally fine every other season. It might make you wonder: Can my dog get seasonal allergies?

It turns out that dogs can get seasonal allergies, and only having allergic reactions in springtime is a good indication — but your vet can help you diagnose your dog.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Lydia Harbour, a veterinary dermatology resident at Dermatology for Animals in Phoenix, to walk you through what pet parents should know about seasonal allergies in dogs.

Can dogs get seasonal allergies?

Like humans, dogs can have seasonal allergies — which just means they’re allergic to something in their environment that changes with the seasons, like pollen.

“Seasonal allergies are due to airborne pollens, and this can vary greatly with regional changes,” Dr. Harbour told The Dodo.

Usually, if a dog has seasonal allergies, she’s allergic to multiple things in her environment — and not just one thing.

“Typically it is not one to two things they are reacting to, but 10-plus environmental allergens,” Dr. Harbour said.

Dog seasonal allergy symptoms

These are common symptoms of seasonal allergies in dogs:

Excessive scratching, licking or chewing

Ear infections

Runny nose

Sneezing

Swollen eyes

If you suspect your dog has seasonal allergies, make a trip to your vet ASAP to get a proper diagnosis.

Dog seasonal allergy treatments

The most effective way to treat your dog’s seasonal allergies is with allergy shots — aka allergen specific immunotherapy (ASIT).

Allergy shots work by giving your dog small doses of an allergen so her immune system can build up tolerance over time. That way, her body won’t react if she comes into contact with the allergen in her everyday life.

Allergy shots are the only way to truly treat seasonal allergies, since they stop reactions from happening. Other over-the-counter and prescription medications are “simply Band-Aids,” Dr. Harbour said, that alleviate reactions that have already started.

The first step in coming up with a serum for the allergy shot is to figure out what your dog is actually allergic to, which means she’ll need allergy testing.

“The amount and type of environmental allergens a patient is reacting to is patient-specific,” Dr. Harbour said. “The only way to know what they are reacting to is by doing allergy testing.”

There are two types of allergy testing: skin and blood.

“Skin testing is preferred, as this gives us a live clinical reaction and tends to be more accurate,” Dr. Harbour said. “But blood allergy testing (serology) is also a suitable method.”

Once your vet determines what your dog’s allergic to and confirms it’s seasonal, it’s super important you take the next step to have a serum created. Unlike some other allergens, seasonal allergens are basically unavoidable, so you can’t simply keep your dog away from them.

“Simply knowing what the patient is reacting to is not helpful, since most of these things are airborne and can travel miles,” Dr. Harbour said. “So the main reason to do [allergy testing] is to develop a recipe for that individual for immunotherapy (allergy shots).”

Your veterinarian might also prescribe additional allergy medications, like Apoquel or steroids, depending on the severity of her reaction, to help keep her comfortable.

However, it’s worth noting that different dogs react differently to immunotherapy — some dogs may be “cured” altogether, while others may only see a reduction in their symptoms.

Dog seasonal allergy home remedies

If you need to give your dog itch relief fast, there are some non-prescription remedies you can try at home.

Antihistamines for humans, like Bendaryl, are generally safe to give to dogs — but make sure you give your dog the right amount. According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, you should only give .9 to 1.8 milligrams of Benadryl per pound of body weight once or twice a day (but check with your vet for an exact dosage).

When purchasing an antihistamine for your pup, make sure there are no added ingredients like decongestants or alcohol, which can be dangerous for dogs.

Try this dog-friendly antihistamine from Amazon for $4.16

Antihistamines can help other mild symptoms but don’t do much for itchy skin, according to Dr. Harbour, so she recommends giving them with an omega-3 fatty acid supplement to address your pup’s skin issues.

Try the Zesty Paws Omega Bites from Amazon for $26.97

Giving your dog a bath with an anti-itch shampoo can also help. Dr. Harbour recommends using a product that contains chlorhexidine and ceramides.

Try this anti-itch medicated dog shampoo from Amazon for $26.99

You might also want to do a deep clean of your house, and do it regularly! This can help remove some of the allergens in your dog’s environment so her reactions aren’t quite so severe.

Make sure to wash all bedding, vacuum your carpets and wipe down all surfaces when cleaning.

You hate seeing your poor dog suffer from seasonal allergies, but luckily with a treatment plan from your vet, she’ll be healthy in no time — and ready to enjoy the nice weather with you allergy-free!

