It’s a dreaded sight — your dog starting to scoot his butt across your freshly cleaned rug.

Why do dogs do that, anyway?

We reached out to Dr. Hilary Jones, cofounder and chief veterinary officer of TeleTails, to find out why your dog’s scooting his butt and what you can do about it.

Why do dogs scoot their butts?

According to Dr. Jones, the most common reason for scooting is an issue with the anal glands. But there are some other causes, too. “Scooting can be caused by anal gland issues, seasonal or food allergies, parasites and, most concerning, anal tumors,” Dr. Jones told The Dodo.

Full or infected anal glands

If your pup has a problem with his anal glands, you might notice swelling around his anus.

“Anal glands can become impacted, [aka blocked], which can be uncomfortable or even painful for dogs,” Dr. Jones said.

There are a ton of things that can cause anal gland problems, including:

Obesity

Hypothyroidism

Low-fiber diet

Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal disease

Inflammatory bowel disease

Food allergies

Intestinal parasites

Tumors (less common)

“The anatomy of the dog plays a role [in developing anal gland problems],” Dr. Jones said. “Smaller dogs are more prone to having anal gland issues. Overweight dogs will have issues as well.”

According to Dr. Jones, diarrhea can cause problems with anal glands. “If the stool is not formed and is not firm enough, then the anal glands will not express normally upon defecation,” Dr. Jones said.

Parasites

Parasites can make your dog itch and scoot.

“Tapeworms, specifically, will lay eggs in the form of segments,” Dr. Jones said. “Those little segments will come out around the anus and move around, causing irritation. Those segments will look similar to a grain of rice.”

Other symptoms of parasites include:

Weight loss

Swollen belly

Dull coat

Digestive issues

Lethargy

Coughing or difficulty breathing

Skin infection

Anemia

Blood loss

Flea eggs (these are tiny, white or clear eggs and can look like dandruff or salt in your dog’s fur)

Hair loss

Scabs and hot spots

Allergies

Food and skin allergies can make your pup itchy all around his body, and that includes his bottom. Allergies can even cause anal gland problems, so it’s important to take your pup to the vet so they can determine the exact cause.

“If your dog has skin or food allergies, you will notice them scooting, biting at their anus and being itchy overall,” Dr. Jones said. “[With food allergies,] the proteins in the food will cause an allergic reaction as their stool passes through, and the anal sacs and anus may become inflamed. This causes the dog to scoot on their rear.”

Tumors

Anal tumors can irritate and itch your dog’s bottom.

“If you ever notice any growths around the anus, this would also be a good reason to make an appointment with your vet,” Dr. Jones said. “Growths in this area may be of concern, especially if you have an intact male dog (not neutered). Early detection of these tumors will give your dog the best chance at treatment.”

Something stuck on or irritating your dog’s butt

There could just be something stuck on your pup’s butt that’s itching him, like leaves or grass.

“If your dog has been scooting, first look at their rear and make sure there is nothing obviously causing discomfort,” Dr. Jones said.

Your dog could also be itching if he’s been recently groomed. Razor burn from clippers or irritation from grooming products, like perfume, can make your pup scoot.

How is scooting treated?

If your dog’s scooting, Dr. Jones recommended, “[Let] your dog have a bowel movement and see if the scooting resolves. Perhaps their anal glands were full and were expressed when they defecated.”

If he’s constantly scooting or has other symptoms, you should take him to the vet to get checked out. The treatment for scooting will depend on what’s causing it.

If your pup has anal gland issues, take him to the vet regularly to get them expressed. “If left untreated, they cause abscesses and will lead to more complications in treatment,” Dr. Jones said.

Dogs will usually express their glands on their own when they poop, but if your dog has previously had problems with his anal glands, he might not be able to do it himself.

If you think your pup might have allergies, he’ll need to be tested to find out what he’s allergic to. Your vet might recommend a skin test or a food elimination trial using hypoallergenic dog food. Once you figure out what’s causing your dog’s allergies, your vet can prescribe allergy medicine or recommend over-the-counter treatments. For food allergies, you’ll be able to avoid the ingredients that your dog’s allergic to.

“It's best to keep them strictly on the diet that your vet has provided in order to keep them happy and scoot-free!” Dr. Jones said.

You can also prevent parasites in the first place by getting your pup started on deworming medicine and flea and tick preventatives.

Another tip from Dr. Jones is to use hypoallergenic or scent-free wipes to clean your pup up after pooping. That’ll help get rid of any environmental allergens he might have picked up outside.

Try these Earth Rated hypoallergenic dog wipes from Amazon

So don’t freak out when your dog starts scooting — in most cases, it’s pretty easily treatable.

