7 Dog Room Ideas To Give Your Pup Her Own Space

While your dog might love snuggling up on the couch all day or being the center of attention, even the most outgoing pups like to have their own space every now and then.

If you’re currently trying to decide where you can create a space for your pup to retreat to, these dog room ideas will get those creative juices flowing so you can make your dog a room she’ll love to be in.

Why are dog rooms so great?

Giving your dog her own room isn’t a punishment — it’s the total opposite!

Just like how you might love to reset and recharge away from the household every now and then, creating a space just for your pup will let her do the same thing.

Not only is a dog room a wonderful place for your pup to relax, it’s also a safe space if something that might stress her out is going on — like fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Ideal spaces to convert into a dog room

So where exactly should you build this perfect space for your pup?

While you can use pretty much any space that isn’t totally occupied, these are some areas that could work wonderfully for your dog.

Room under the stairs

If you have a room tucked underneath your stairs, this could be the perfect area to create a room for your dog.

Spare bedroom

While a spare bedroom makes a great walk-in closet or office, you can also convert the space into a luxury dog bedroom.

Mudroom

Does your dog love laying in the sunlight? A mudroom could be the perfect place to create her own area, plus mudrooms tend to have floors that are easy to clean.

Corner of a room

If you live in an apartment, it might be easier to dedicate an area within a larger room to your pup rather than giving her an entire room all to herself. You can use a pet gate to section off the area that’s meant for her.

Dog room ideas: Things to put in your dog’s room

When it comes to the kinds of items to include in a dog room, just think of products that you know your dog absolutely loves, like a cozy bed and her favorite puzzle game.

These are some of our favorites that we think your pup (and you) will be obsessed with: