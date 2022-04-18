7 Dog Room Ideas To Give Your Pup Her Own Space
It'll be so relaxing, you'll hang out in there, too 💕
While your dog might love snuggling up on the couch all day or being the center of attention, even the most outgoing pups like to have their own space every now and then.
If you’re currently trying to decide where you can create a space for your pup to retreat to, these dog room ideas will get those creative juices flowing so you can make your dog a room she’ll love to be in.
Why are dog rooms so great?
Giving your dog her own room isn’t a punishment — it’s the total opposite!
Just like how you might love to reset and recharge away from the household every now and then, creating a space just for your pup will let her do the same thing.
Not only is a dog room a wonderful place for your pup to relax, it’s also a safe space if something that might stress her out is going on — like fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Ideal spaces to convert into a dog room
So where exactly should you build this perfect space for your pup?
While you can use pretty much any space that isn’t totally occupied, these are some areas that could work wonderfully for your dog.
Room under the stairs
If you have a room tucked underneath your stairs, this could be the perfect area to create a room for your dog.
Spare bedroom
While a spare bedroom makes a great walk-in closet or office, you can also convert the space into a luxury dog bedroom.
Mudroom
Does your dog love laying in the sunlight? A mudroom could be the perfect place to create her own area, plus mudrooms tend to have floors that are easy to clean.
Corner of a room
If you live in an apartment, it might be easier to dedicate an area within a larger room to your pup rather than giving her an entire room all to herself. You can use a pet gate to section off the area that’s meant for her.
Dog room ideas: Things to put in your dog’s room
When it comes to the kinds of items to include in a dog room, just think of products that you know your dog absolutely loves, like a cozy bed and her favorite puzzle game.
These are some of our favorites that we think your pup (and you) will be obsessed with:
Item type: Dog bed
Why you’ll love it: This popular dog bed won our Paw of Approval because of how much our dogs love snuggling in it. When it comes to comfy beds, this one is on every type of pup’s list. With high sides for resting her head or tucking herself right into the nook, this bed really does keep pups comfy. It also comes in a variety of colors so that you can choose the best one to suit your overall aesthetic. It’s machine washable so keeping your pet’s space clean is super easy.
Item type: Furniture
Why you’ll love it: Worried about your pup getting hurt? This crate’s design and materials guarantee your dog won’t get caught in it, so you can breathe easy knowing she’s happy and safe. The garage-style side door opening also prevents your dog from feeling claustrophobic.
Item type: Calming diffuser
Why you’ll love it: If your pup tends to be a little anxious, this calming diffuser will help ease her worries and make her space even more relaxing. It’s created with pheromones — which mimic the scent of a nursing mama — to encourage a soothing environment.
And you only have to refill this once per month.
Item type: Decor
Why you’ll love it: Your dog might not even notice this masterpiece, but if she does, she’ll love gazing into her own eyes. You can customize the size and frame, and you can include up to five (!) pets.
Item type: Decor
Why you’ll love it: Plants help remove toxins from the air, so your pup’s room will be even cleaner. This majesty palm floor plant can add a little pop of greenery to your dog's room, and it’s safe to have around your pup.
Item type: Puzzle toy
Why you’ll love it: She’ll have the best time trying to get her favorite treats out of it. This treat toy also won our Paw of Approval, so you know other dogs truly love playing with it. It’s durable enough for heavy chewers and can help keep your pup occupied while you take that Zoom call.
Item type: Toy
Why you’ll love it: This plush toy comes with a heartbeat and heating pad inside of it to help keep your pup calm and relaxed while hanging out in her space. It’s super cuddly and won our Paw of Approval for how much our dogs were obsessed with it. The Velcro portion that keeps the heart and heating pad inside is strong enough to stand up to curious pups who love tearing out squeakers.
Dog room inspiration
We scoured social media to find you some epic dog room inspiration, and we hope you love them just as much as we do.
While creating an area for your pup might take a little bit of time, we hope these dog room ideas were able to give you a solid starting point.
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.