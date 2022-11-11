Help! My Dog Has A Rash On His Belly

Have you noticed a few bumps on your dog’s tummy while giving him belly rubs? Maybe he’s also been scratching his stomach a lot?

If this sounds familiar, it’s possible your pup might be dealing with a rash.

As it turns out, there are a few different reasons why your dog might have a rash on his belly — but with proper treatment from your vet, it should clear up pretty quickly.

We reached out to Kaitlyn Tullio, a veterinary nurse with DodoVet, for more insight on the different types of dog rashes and how to treat them so your pup is feeling back to normal in no time.

Dog rash on belly: The 4 different types

Yeast infection rash on dog’s belly

Some dog rashes happen because of an overgrowth of yeast on the skin.

“Yeast is found on the skin in normal conditions, but when there is an overgrowth, it usually leads to a skin infection or rash,” Tullio told The Dodo. “This can be caused by a suppressed immune system or excess oils in the skin, which can cause the overgrowth of yeast (which is usually caused by skin allergies).”

For a yeast infection to be treated, you must bring your dog to his vet to be prescribed the best medication for him.

“Yeast dermatitis is usually treated with an antibiotic, a topical ointment antifungal, antifungal shampoo or a combination of both,” Tullio said. “A yeast infection rash will be treated for several weeks to several months depending on how bad it is.”

Heat rash on dog’s belly

A heat rash can occur if your pup has too much exposure to heat and direct sunlight.

“Usually heat rash appears in areas of the skin like the belly since there is less fur to protect the skin from the elements,” Tullio said. “If you notice a rash on your dog’s belly after he’s been in the heat and sun for a long time, it’s most likely heat rash. However, it’s always best to be certain with a proper diagnosis from your vet in order to treat properly.”

Heat rash is usually treated with a topical ointment called hydrocortisone, which will be prescribed by your veterinarian with specific instructions on how often and for how long you should treat your dog’s heat rash.

One way to prevent heat rash from happening in the first place is to limit how long your dog is outside on really hot days.

“It’s important to limit direct sun exposure by making sure your dog has a cool, shady place to rest,” Tullio added. “And in general, make sure he’s only outside for short periods of time in order to prevent heat rash from occurring in the first place.”

Flea rash on dog’s belly

Flea rashes are caused by a severe allergic reaction to flea bites. The rash will be very itchy, and it may cause your dog to scratch excessively, causing wounds or cuts to his skin. If left untreated, a flea rash may also cause a secondary infection which could be bacterial or fungal.

“To treat a flea rash, you must get rid of the flea infestation on your dog,” Tullio said. “It’s best to get a monthly preventative medication from your vet to prevent further infestations from coming back. Your vet will most likely give you a flea treatment called Capstar, which will kill off any remaining fleas your dog may have on their skin.”

You’ll also need to get rid of the fleas wherever your dog hangs out at home, too.

“Fleas can lay thousands of eggs in carpeting or other areas of your home,” Tullio noted. “Unfortunately, they’re very hard to get rid of. You’ll want to vacuum all rugs and throw away any dog bedding or soft toys. You may even need to call an exterminator in order to be certain the flea infestation is gone.”

Prevention is the best course of action in the case of fleas, so a monthly prescription from your veterinarian for flea prevention is very important year-round.

“Sometimes, dog parent only use preventative medication for part of the year, but this is a common mistake since fleas are so hard to get rid of,” Tullio said. “It’s best to make sure your dog is protected year-round.”

Pimple rash on dog belly

Dog acne develops from overly oily skin and dead skin cells which clog pores and cause pimples on the skin. Certain breeds can be prone to dog acne:

Dobermans

Great Danes

Bulldogs

Rottweilers

Boxers

Fortunately, it’s easy to diagnose since they look just like human pimples, and in most cases, won’t be irritating to your dog.

“Acne rashes can be treated over the counter with an antibacterial shampoo or ‘medicated’ shampoo,” Tullio said. “Bathe your dog every couple of weeks to make sure his skin doesn’t get overly oily. If it doesn’t start to clear up, you may want to bring your dog to the vet to make sure it's just pimples.”

Here’s to getting his belly clear again so he can be comfy snuggling on the couch with you!