The Best Raincoats To Keep Your Dog Dry This Fall A dry dog is a happy dog! 🐶

Amazon

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission. Your dog might not love going outside when it's raining — but if he has to go to the bathroom or get some exercise, he might not have a choice! That's where dog raincoats come in handy. They'll keep your pup warm and dry while he does his business (and maybe even cut down on that wet dog smell afterwards). Here are some of the best raincoats on the market — so that post-walk shake-and-spray will be one less thing you have to worry about. A hooded coat that knows exactly what it’s supposed to do

Amazon

A coat with little umbrellas is so fitting for a walk in the gloomy rain. Plus you can pick from two colors.

A plaid raincoat for dogs with style

Amazon

Raincoats can be functional and stylish, after all.

A classic coat

Amazon

A yellow raincoat is such a staple, so your dog has to have one!

A Frisco reversible raincoat for dogs who like to switch things up

Chewy

You can get pink with flowers, or red with raindrops.

A clear Frisco coat

Chewy

This way, you can show off your little guy and still keep him dry!

A coat with the most adorable pattern

Amazon

The rubber duckies are so cute! But there are plenty of other patterns to choose from, like whales and anchors. There’s even one that’s raining cats and dogs! How meta.

A slicker for all sorts of weather

Muttropolis

The nylon exterior keeps your dog safe from the elements, while the fleece lining keeps her nice and warm. Plus, it comes in a bunch of different colors.

A quilted Frisco coat

Chewy

This coat is reversible, so you can choose between a bright red check and a neutral beige color.

The sweetest Frisco flamingo coat

Chewy

The pale pink flamingos add a cute touch to this blue coat.

A zip-up coat with a hood

Amazon

There are even reflective stripes so you and your pup can stay safe during those rainy late-night walks.

An adjustable jacket

Amazon

The back strap and the collar are both adjustable to ensure a perfect fit for your pup.

A Frisco parka for your pup

Chewy

This coat is perfect for those cold rainy days. Plus, that fluffy hood looks so soft.

A Frisco rubber ducky coat

Chewy

The duckies are just too precious to pass up!

A bright yellow Canada Pooch slicker

Chewy

No matter how hard the rain is coming down, you won’t lose sight of your dog in this bright coat.

A water resistant coat with a colorful collar

Muttropolis

The soft lining will keep your dog nice and cozy, while the colorful design on the collar adds a flash of fun.

A Barbour waxed coat

Backcountry

The waxy outer layer helps keep your dog as dry as his favorite bone.

A Pet Life reflective jacket for a dog who loves to stand out

Chewy

You’ll never lose track of your dog in this flashy reflective coat. But if you want a more low-key look for your pup, there’s a camouflage option, too.

A black KONG coat with a removable hood

Chewy

The hood snaps on and off so you can adjust this coat based on your pup’s preferences. Plus, the chest and belly panels expand to get the perfect fit.

A suuuuper reflective coat

Amazon

This jacket is so bright, you’ll always be able to keep your eyes on your dog.

A Ruffwear jacket that comes in fun colors

Backcountry