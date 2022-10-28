The Best Dog Rain Boots For Rainy Day Walks

According to the experts, dog rain boots should be easy to put on, made with water-resistant or waterproof materials, and feature a non-slip sole.

We reached out to pet experts and parents to see which rain boots they prefer and why, and they provided suggestions for the best of the best boots on the market. From cozy fleece-lined booties to rain boots that are impossible to kick off, you’ll find the perfect set of dog boots for your rainy day adventures.

Even though you and your pup would rather stay warm and dry inside on those damp, rainy days, your dog still needs to go outside to do his business. But luckily, you can make rainy days a bit better for your pup by investing in an expert-approved set of dog rain boots.

Why dog rain boots are important

A great pair of rain boots can actually do so much more than just protect your pup’s paws from getting wet on a rainy day.

“Dog rain boots aren’t just about looking cute in the weather (though with all the colors and patterns, they are all that), they are a real problem solver for many pets,” Kate Karam, resident pet expert at Chewy, told The Dodo. “Smaller breeds and some older dogs with health conditions benefit from the warmth and extra layer of protection they provide from the risk of slipping and sliding on hardwood floors indoors or other surfaces outdoors.”

She also said that dog boots can also protect paws from ice melt solutions and road salt, “which can irritate tender feet and also reduce the risk of dogs ingesting those materials once indoors and licking their feet clean.”

“In the summer when pavements are scorching, dog boots can make walks much safer and more enjoyable,” Karam continued.

But, even though boots are an important accessory, your dog may not love wearing them at first. “Not all dogs are cool with wearing boots, and if your dog is not having it, consider working up to wearing boots more gradually (and with lots of treats as a reward!),” Karam said.

What to look for when shopping for dog rain boots

Keep these shopping considerations in mind when searching for the right rain boots for your pup.

Are they all-weather?

Some rain boots are actually designed to protect your dog’s paws from wetness, cold and heat, making them perfect for walks during every season. If you’re looking for rain boots that can be worn in both the summer and winter, look for lightweight boots that have a thin fleece lining that won’t be too stifling during hotter weather but will keep paws toasty in the cold. You may also wish to pick a breathable mesh boot if you live in a milder climate that doesn’t get too chilly during the winter.

Reflective or bright details

To add a bit more safety to your rainy day (or night) walks, you can opt for a boot with reflective detailing or a boot that comes in a bright color. Your dog will be easier to see on cloudy days and damp nights, which is super important if you walk on a busy street or in a location without a sidewalk.

Size

Pay close attention to the sizing of dog rain boots while you’re shopping. Most brands will have you measure the width of your dog’s paw with a straight ruler and you’ll choose the best size based on that measurement. Some dogs will have drastically different measurements between the front and back feet, so you may need to buy two pairs of different-sized boots for all four paws.

Price

Dog rain boots can vary in price — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that more expensive dog boots are better. The dog boots listed below range in price from $5 up to around $40, so there’s a boot style available at every price point.

The best dog rain boots you can buy

According to the experts we talked to and pet parents who have tested them, these are some of the best dog rain boots you can buy for your pup.

