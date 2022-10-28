The Best Dog Rain Boots For Rainy Day Walks
Dry paws = happy dog.
Even though you and your pup would rather stay warm and dry inside on those damp, rainy days, your dog still needs to go outside to do his business. But luckily, you can make rainy days a bit better for your pup by investing in an expert-approved set of dog rain boots.
We reached out to pet experts and parents to see which rain boots they prefer and why, and they provided suggestions for the best of the best boots on the market. From cozy fleece-lined booties to rain boots that are impossible to kick off, you’ll find the perfect set of dog boots for your rainy day adventures.
According to the experts, dog rain boots should be easy to put on, made with water-resistant or waterproof materials, and feature a non-slip sole.
Best overall dog rain boots
- Best overall dog rain boots: Canada Pooch Wellies
- Runner-up best dog rain boots: Bark Brite All Weather Reflective Neoprene Dog Boots
- Best dog rain boots for beginner boot wearers: Ultra Paws Durable Dog Boots
- Best rain boots for escape artists: Walkee Paws Dog Leggings
- Best dog rain boots for all-terrain adventures: Ruffwear Grip Tek Outdoor Booties
- Best budget dog rain boots: Ethical Pet Fashion Lookin’ Good Extreme All Weather Boots
Why dog rain boots are important
A great pair of rain boots can actually do so much more than just protect your pup’s paws from getting wet on a rainy day.
“Dog rain boots aren’t just about looking cute in the weather (though with all the colors and patterns, they are all that), they are a real problem solver for many pets,” Kate Karam, resident pet expert at Chewy, told The Dodo. “Smaller breeds and some older dogs with health conditions benefit from the warmth and extra layer of protection they provide from the risk of slipping and sliding on hardwood floors indoors or other surfaces outdoors.”
She also said that dog boots can also protect paws from ice melt solutions and road salt, “which can irritate tender feet and also reduce the risk of dogs ingesting those materials once indoors and licking their feet clean.”
“In the summer when pavements are scorching, dog boots can make walks much safer and more enjoyable,” Karam continued.
But, even though boots are an important accessory, your dog may not love wearing them at first. “Not all dogs are cool with wearing boots, and if your dog is not having it, consider working up to wearing boots more gradually (and with lots of treats as a reward!),” Karam said.
What to look for when shopping for dog rain boots
Keep these shopping considerations in mind when searching for the right rain boots for your pup.
Are they all-weather?
Some rain boots are actually designed to protect your dog’s paws from wetness, cold and heat, making them perfect for walks during every season. If you’re looking for rain boots that can be worn in both the summer and winter, look for lightweight boots that have a thin fleece lining that won’t be too stifling during hotter weather but will keep paws toasty in the cold. You may also wish to pick a breathable mesh boot if you live in a milder climate that doesn’t get too chilly during the winter.
Reflective or bright details
To add a bit more safety to your rainy day (or night) walks, you can opt for a boot with reflective detailing or a boot that comes in a bright color. Your dog will be easier to see on cloudy days and damp nights, which is super important if you walk on a busy street or in a location without a sidewalk.
Size
Pay close attention to the sizing of dog rain boots while you’re shopping. Most brands will have you measure the width of your dog’s paw with a straight ruler and you’ll choose the best size based on that measurement. Some dogs will have drastically different measurements between the front and back feet, so you may need to buy two pairs of different-sized boots for all four paws.
Price
Dog rain boots can vary in price — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that more expensive dog boots are better. The dog boots listed below range in price from $5 up to around $40, so there’s a boot style available at every price point.
The best dog rain boots you can buy
According to the experts we talked to and pet parents who have tested them, these are some of the best dog rain boots you can buy for your pup.
Both Vox pet parent Bart Szyszka and Nicole Ellis, a certified dog trainer and member of the Rover Dog People Panel, really love the Wellies by Canada Pooch. “They’re easy to put on and they stay on,” Szyszka told The Dodo. In fact, they stay on so well that his dog is even able to run in them! And Ellis agrees that Wellies are the perfect dog shoe for simple rainy days. “[They’re] easy to put on for your morning (or any time) walkie,” she told The Dodo. Wellies are lined with a soft fleece interior that keeps your pup’s feet warm as well as dry, making them great for snow adventures, too. Plus, they come up higher on the leg than some other boots, providing more protection against the elements.
Karam recommends the water- and weatherproof neoprene boots from Bark Brite. “They have a smooth fit that conforms to your dog’s paw shape for a barely-there feel, reflective tape for better visibility during those early morning or evening walks, and a reinforced heel for durability,” she said. Plus, the Bark Brite boots have a layer of lining for extra coziness on a chilly, rainy day. You can pick up a set of four boots in sizes ranging from small up through 2XL.
For dogs who need to get used to wearing boots, Karam suggests checking out the set of four water-resistant boots from Ultra Paws. “Just slip on, adjust the straps and you’re done,” she said. Karam added, “The toe and sole are coated in ToughTek — a grippy, flexible and skid-resistant thermoplastic that is helpful in wet conditions or indoors on slippery floors. Plus, these come in two colors and 6 sizes, including one for very small dogs, and they are easy to clean by machine wash.”
Dodo pet parent Jane Yum says the legging-style boots from Walkee Paws are a win for her pup who knows how to wiggle out of standard dog shoes. “Most other shoes don’t fit or stay on my dog’s paws,” she told The Dodo. The waterproof boots from Walkee Paws feature rubber paw protectors and water-resistant fabric leggings that secure at your dog’s back like suspenders. You can grab them in sizes ranging from extra-small up through large, as well as in a variety of different styles and patterns.
Ellis also loves Ruffwear’s Grip Tek boots, which are available on Amazon. These shoes “are perfect for everything from rain to hiking adventures,” she said. “With a sturdy sole, they hold up well no matter the adventure.” These shoes are made of a breathable mesh that will keep your dog’s feet cool, but may let in some moisture. The soles are completely waterproof, though, and will continue to grip and give your dog traction despite wetness on the road or trail. You can pick up a set of Grip Tek boots in sizes ranging from 1.5 inches to 3.25 inches (sizing is based on the width of your dog’s paw).
And if you’re trying to keep your pup’s paws dry on a budget, check out the all-weather boots from Ethical Pet. “With their knitted banded cuffs, these have the look of a cushy sock but the functionality of a durable boot,” Karam said. “Hot or cold, wet or dry conditions, the 100 percent nylon shell, suede-leather sole and adjustable fuzzy fastener straps set up your pet for a fun time outdoors.” And the polyester polar fleece lining adds a bit of extra warmth on those damp days. You can pick up a set of four in sizes from 3XS up through XL.
Rainy day walks are so much better when your dog’s paws stay dry and warm. So pick up a pair of dog rain boots and watch your dog skip through puddles like no one is watching!