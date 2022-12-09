The Best Dog Quotes For Every Situation

As a dog lover, you’re always looking for some good dog quotes, whether you’re trying to come up with the perfect Instagram caption for that selfie with your BFF or looking for the most helpful thing to say when a friend’s pup crosses the rainbow bridge.

That’s why we rounded up some of the best dog quotes for any occasion.

Cute dog quotes

These cute dog quotes will warm your heart.

“Everyone thinks they have the best dog. And none of them are wrong.” — W. R. Purche (author, “The Canine Commandments: Life Lessons From Dogs”)

"I want to work like a dog, doing what I was born to do with joy and purpose. I want to play like a dog, with total, jolly abandon." — Oprah Winfrey (TV personality)

“Everything I know I learned from dogs.” – Nora Roberts (author, “The Search”)

“If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.” – Harry Truman (former president of the United States)

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” – Roger Caras (photographer and writer)

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” – Charles Shultz (cartoonist, “Peanuts”)

“Every dog must have his day.” – Jonathan Swift (author, “Gulliver’s Travels”)

“You can usually tell that a man is good if he has a dog who loves him.” – W. Bruce Cameron (author, “A Dog’s Journey”)

"I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive." — Gilda Radner (actress and comedian)

Funny dog quotes

These funny dog quotes will really make you laugh.

"My fashion philosophy is, if you're not covered in dog hair, your life is empty." — Elayne Boosler (comedian)

"What do dogs do on their day off? Can't lie around — that's their job." — George Carlin (comedian)

“The average dog is nicer than the average person.” — Andy Rooney (TV and radio personality)

“Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” — Elizabeth Taylor (actress)

“The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs.” — Charles De Gaulle (former president of France)

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” — Groucho Marx (comedian)

“Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” — Franklin P. Jones (columnist)

“As wonderful as dogs can be, they are famous for missing the point.” — Jean Ferris (author, “Once Upon a Marigold”)

“If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.” — Woodrow Wilson (former president of the United States)

“A dog is one of the remaining reasons why some people can be persuaded to go for a walk.” — Orlando Aloysius Battista (chemist)

Dog loss quotes

Losing a dog is so hard. But these uplifting and thoughtful quotes about loss will help make it a little easier.

“Dogs’ lives are too short. Their only fault, really.” — Agnes Sligh Turnbull (author, “The Wedding Bargain”)

“The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not man’s.” — Mark Twain (author, “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”)

“Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day.” — John Grogan (Author, “Marley & Me”)

“If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” — Will Rogers (actor)

“Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love, they depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog, it merely expands the heart. If you have loved many dogs your heart is very big.” — Erica Jong (author, “Fear of Flying”)

“Sometimes losing a pet is more painful than losing a human because in the case of the pet, you were not pretending to love it.” — Amy Sedaris (comedian)

If you’re looking for more quotes about animals, check out these lists: