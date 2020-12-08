The Best Puzzle Games To Entertain Your Pup
Smart boy 🐶🧠
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Looking to keep your pup entertained while you’re cooking dinner?
Or maybe you’re trying to help slow down your dog’s eating — or even just help tire him out by introducing some mental stimulation into his daily routine.
Whatever your reasoning, puzzle games are amazing for pets. They’ll help calm anxious dogs, decrease destructive behavior or just allow your pup to use that brain a little bit more.
Keep in mind that puzzles come at different challenge levels, so pay attention when you’re making a purchase — and increase the difficulty as your pet gets more comfortable and confident living the puzzle life.
Smart Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy
This Level 1 toy is perfect for beginners, allowing newbies to puzzle games to gain confidence before moving on to more challenging toys.
CALHNNA Pet IQ Intelligent Toy Smart Dog Puzzle
This colorful puzzle toy is designed to captivate your pet with vibrant colors, and built with bitey teeth in mind.
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Puzzle Toy
These puzzles come in a variety of levels — from easy through expert — so make sure you’re clicking on the right one when shopping.
Trixie Pet Products Puzzle Toy
Trixie’s puzzles also come in a variety of training levels, and they also come in different game styles within each level. This gives you a chance to choose whichever you think is best for your pet.
Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Fireworks Puzzle Dog Toy
This plush puzzle is perfect for toy-motivated pups who love hunting for their favorite ones.
Trixie Mad Scientist Strategy Game
Designed for intermediate gamers, your pet will look like a real scientist playing around with these treat-filled test tubes.
Smart Composite Puzzle Game Dog Toy
This easy-level game is perfect for beginners.
Casino Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy
This Level 3 challenge toy is definitely going to make your dog sweat, so make sure your pup is well-versed in puzzle play.
Qwizl Treat Dispenser Dog Toy
This toy bounces and floats, so it can be used both inside and outside!
Trixie Activity Poker Box Activity Strategy Game
Your pet will learn to think outside the box with this one.
Puppy Tornado Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy
This Level 2 puzzle toy is a fun tornado game of treats and mental stimulation.