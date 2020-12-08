The Best Puzzle Games To Entertain Your Pup

Smart boy 🐶🧠

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 12/8/2020

Looking to keep your pup entertained while you’re cooking dinner?

Or maybe you’re trying to help slow down your dog’s eating — or even just help tire him out by introducing some mental stimulation into his daily routine.

Whatever your reasoning, puzzle games are amazing for pets. They’ll help calm anxious dogs, decrease destructive behavior or just allow your pup to use that brain a little bit more.

Keep in mind that puzzles come at different challenge levels, so pay attention when you’re making a purchase — and increase the difficulty as your pet gets more comfortable and confident living the puzzle life.

Smart Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy

Smart Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy
Muttropolis

This Level 1 toy is perfect for beginners, allowing newbies to puzzle games to gain confidence before moving on to more challenging toys.

CALHNNA Pet IQ Intelligent Toy Smart Dog Puzzle

CALHNNA Pet IQ Intelligent Toy Smart Dog Puzzle
Amazon

This colorful puzzle toy is designed to captivate your pet with vibrant colors, and built with bitey teeth in mind.

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Puzzle Toy

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Puzzle Toy
Amazon

These puzzles come in a variety of levels — from easy through expert — so make sure you’re clicking on the right one when shopping.

Trixie Pet Products Puzzle Toy

Trixie Pet Products Puzzle Toy
Amazon

Trixie’s puzzles also come in a variety of training levels, and they also come in different game styles within each level. This gives you a chance to choose whichever you think is best for your pet.

Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Fireworks Puzzle Dog Toy

Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Fireworks Puzzle Dog Toy
Chewy

This plush puzzle is perfect for toy-motivated pups who love hunting for their favorite ones.

Trixie Mad Scientist Strategy Game

Trixie Mad Scientist Strategy Game
Chewy

Designed for intermediate gamers, your pet will look like a real scientist playing around with these treat-filled test tubes.

Smart Composite Puzzle Game Dog Toy

Smart Composite Puzzle Game Dog Toy
Chewy

This easy-level game is perfect for beginners.

Casino Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy

Casino Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy
Muttropolis

This Level 3 challenge toy is definitely going to make your dog sweat, so make sure your pup is well-versed in puzzle play.

Qwizl Treat Dispenser Dog Toy

Qwizl Treat Dispenser Dog Toy
Muttropolis

This toy bounces and floats, so it can be used both inside and outside!

Trixie Activity Poker Box Activity Strategy Game

Trixie Activity Poker Box Activity Strategy Game
Chewy

Your pet will learn to think outside the box with this one.

Puppy Tornado Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy

Puppy Tornado Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy
Muttropolis

This Level 2 puzzle toy is a fun tornado game of treats and mental stimulation.

