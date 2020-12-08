The Best Puzzle Games To Entertain Your Pup

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Looking to keep your pup entertained while you’re cooking dinner?

Or maybe you’re trying to help slow down your dog’s eating — or even just help tire him out by introducing some mental stimulation into his daily routine.

Whatever your reasoning, puzzle games are amazing for pets. They’ll help calm anxious dogs, decrease destructive behavior or just allow your pup to use that brain a little bit more.

Keep in mind that puzzles come at different challenge levels, so pay attention when you’re making a purchase — and increase the difficulty as your pet gets more comfortable and confident living the puzzle life.

Smart Interactive Puzzle Dog Toy