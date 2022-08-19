The Best Dog Pumpkin Costumes For Halloween

As the unofficial symbol of the fall season, pumpkins are everywhere during the months of September and October. And while our dogs can’t safely sip a pumpkin spice latte or carve a pumpkin alongside us, they can get into the spirit of spooky season with the next best thing: dressing up for Halloween in a pumpkin costume!

But finding the perfect dog pumpkin costume, one that makes your pup look adorable and fits his measurements perfectly, is no easy task with so many choices out there. That’s why we’ve narrowed the list down to the nine best dog pumpkin costume options. Whether you’re looking for a costume that’s small or large, spooky or sweet, there’s definitely a pumpkin costume on this list you and your pup will love.