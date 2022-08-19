The Best Dog Pumpkin Costumes For Halloween

As the unofficial symbol of the fall season, pumpkins are everywhere during the months of September and October. And while our dogs can’t safely sip a pumpkin spice latte or carve a pumpkin alongside us, they can get into the spirit of spooky season with the next best thing: dressing up for Halloween in a pumpkin costume!

But finding the perfect dog pumpkin costume, one that makes your pup look adorable and fits his measurements perfectly, is no easy task with so many choices out there. That’s why we’ve narrowed the list down to the nine best dog pumpkin costume options. Whether you’re looking for a costume that’s small or large, spooky or sweet, there’s definitely a pumpkin costume on this list you and your pup will love.

The best dog pumpkin costume options for Halloween 2022

This pumpkin costume with a fabulous green sequin collar and coordinating hat: Frisco Dog Pumpkin Costume
$17

This two-piece dog pumpkin costume has it all: a smiling jack-o'-lantern motif, a sparkly green sequin collar, an optional tiny hat designed to look like the top of a pumpkin, and an easy-to-wear design that fastens under your dog’s belly. With sizes available from XS to 3XL, this costume is a fantastic option for a wide range of dogs.

This lightweight and reflective pumpkin dog hoodie: Jack-O'-Lantern Dog Pumpkin Costume From Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$10

Not only is this step-in pumpkin costume made from lightweight, stretchy material, we love that it’s reflective, giving your dog some extra visibility at night. The attached hoodie also features thoughtful cutouts for your dog’s ears.

This plush costume that gives your dog a realistic pumpkin shape: Zack & Zoey Pumpkin Pooch Costume
$25

No matter what your dog’s actual shape is, this pumpkin costume will help her look a little more round and pumpkin-like because of its plush design. The optional hat completes the pumpkin look, and the built-in chin strap helps it stay securely on your pet’s head.

This spooky getup with a pumpkin riding on your dog’s back: BESFAN Dog Halloween Costume
$12

For a spookier option, this pumpkin costume is seemingly inspired by the Headless Horseman. It features a jack-o'-lantern that sits on your dog’s back, wearing a black witchy hat above its scary smile. As a plus, this costume is easy for dogs to move around in, thanks to its harness-like design, and is fully made of felt fabric for a pup’s comfort.

Woof Jack-O'-Lantern Pumpkin Dog Costume
$15
$25

Prefer a look for your dog that’s more goofy than sinister? This pumpkin costume has you covered with its smiling orange-and-yellow jack-o'-lantern design and large three-leaf collar. Two hook-and-closure straps under the neck and belly also make it a snap to take on and off.

These cozy pumpkin-themed pajamas that are available for both dogs and people: Halloween Pumpkins Matching Dog Pajamas From Hyde & EEK! Boutique
$10

If you’re planning to stay in with your pup on Halloween, these full-body orange-and-black pumpkin dog pajamas might be the perfect alternative to a traditional pumpkin costume without skimping on festivity. As a bonus, this print also comes in coordinating human pajama sizes in case you want to match and be as cozy as your pet. 

This pumpkin sweater that will keep your dog warm on a chilly Halloween: BOBIBI Dog Halloween Pumpkin Sweater
$9

If the forecast is predicting cooler weather this October 31st, this knitted pumpkin sweater made of acrylic yarn will be more likely to keep your pet warm than other costume options. (Because, as any kid will tell you, having to wear a coat on top of your costume totally spoils your Halloween look.)

This headpiece that turns your dog’s face into a jack-o'-lantern: Ypser Halloween Pumpkin Headpiece
$11

For smaller dogs who don’t mind wearing hats, skip the full-body costume altogether and opt for this pumpkin headpiece instead. It’s made with lightweight fabric with a plush stuffing to help achieve a rounder, more pumpkin-ish shape.

This simple pumpkin bandana that dogs won’t mind wearing: PEDOMUS Halloween Dog Bandana
$10

Is your dog skeptical of Halloween costumes or won’t wear one? This pumpkin dog bandana is a simple costume choice that allows your pet to dress up without infringing on her personal comfort.

For more Halloween costume ideas for your dog, take a look at our favorite picks for 2022.

