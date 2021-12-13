These Dog-Proof Cat Feeders Will Keep Hungry Pups Away
Because sharing isn't always caring 😘
When it comes to food, dogs don’t like sharing. However, dogs love it when people, cats and other dogs “share” their own food, whether they want to share or not.
If you have a pup who's been getting into the cat food, then you’re probably looking for a new type of feeder to stop the mischief from happening — both because your cat will thank you, and because dogs really shouldn't be eating too much cat food.
The Dodo found some great options for dog-proof cat feeders that make it that much harder for dogs to get access to the cat’s food, no matter how hard they try.
The SureFlap microchip feeder on Amazon only lets those with the right microchip gain access to the food stored inside. You can put wet or dry food in at any time, and the SureFlap will keep it airtight, and when it’s time to eat, the flap opens when it senses your cat’s microchip and will close if your dog tries to intervene.
This pet feeding station from Roomfitters comes with a pull-out drawer for kibble storage as well as a bottom drawer that fits two pet bowls. You can keep your cat’s bag of kibble up top and away from your dog, and when your cat is done eating, simply push the bottom drawer in and conceal her remaining food for later.
An automatic cat feeder like this one on Amazon from PETLIBRO is a great option for keeping your dog from devouring your cat’s food — especially if you put it on a countertop or shelf that a pup can’t jump up on. This feeder releases a set amount of food at preprogrammed times throughout the day, so there’s not a bowl of food sitting there all day just waiting to get devoured. The Dodo already rounded up the best automatic cat feeders right here.
This automatic pet feeder from PetSafe also runs on a timer and hides away other servings when it’s not time to eat yet. Nosy dogs won’t be able to tip it over, and if it’s kept up high, then hopefully it will stay both out of sight and out of mind.
If your dog’s constantly bugging your cat while she’s eating, it might make more sense to feed your cat in a separate room and use a Door Buddy door latch and stopper to keep your dog from rooting through her bag of kibble (or even the litter box). “We didn’t want to install a cat door in our basement door because we intend to sell the house one day,” one pet parent said. “This was the easiest solution, and I’m happy with it so far. One of our cats is a little chunky, but even with the door open wide enough for him, the dogs still can’t slip through.”