We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to food, dogs don’t like sharing. However, dogs love it when people, cats and other dogs “share” their own food, whether they want to share or not.

If you have a pup who's been getting into the cat food, then you’re probably looking for a new type of feeder to stop the mischief from happening — both because your cat will thank you, and because dogs really shouldn't be eating too much cat food.

The Dodo found some great options for dog-proof cat feeders that make it that much harder for dogs to get access to the cat’s food, no matter how hard they try.