Pet parents will do almost anything to keep their dogs cool in the summertime. From doggy pools to elevated pet beds to cooling mats, most of us are constantly on the hunt for the next best invention to stop his panting.

But sometimes a quick cooldown can be achieved with a simple popsicle, and these recipes for dog popsicles are so good that you may want to try one for yourself!

Made with fresh fruits and veggies and delicious dog-friendly ingredients, your pup will start to drool every time you open the freezer after giving him just one. We have four recipes to share that are incredibly easy to make and even easier to enjoy!

4 dog popsicles your pups will drool over

For all of these recipes, you’ll want to use a plastic popsicle mold. For bigger dogs, larger flat-sided popsicle molds will work great.

Check out the BPA-free silicone molds from Ozera on Amazon for $11.

And for smaller dogs, a kid-size popsicle mold will ensure your pup is getting a perfect portion.

This mold by JBYAMAS on Amazon for $12 is a winner.

You can also replace the plastic popsicle sticks in these molds with a dog biscuit or another edible alternative, like carrot or cucumber spears!

Fruit smoothie popsicles

You’ll want to pick up some fresh and healthy fruits and berries for this recipe. We have a full list of dog-friendly fruits you can peruse, but some pup-approved favorites that will work great for this recipe include:

Apples (with the seeds removed)

Blueberries

Raspberries

Mangoes

Bananas

Pears

Papayas

Though most fruits are OK for your pup to eat, never give him grapes or raisins, citrus fruits (including grapefruit), avocados, or tomatoes.

You’ll also need:

Greek yogurt (unflavored, unsweetened, and use only if your dog isn’t lactose intolerant — if he is, use water instead)

Put all your ingredients into a blender and blend until you reach a smooth, creamy consistency. If your mixture is too thick, add more yogurt (or water).

Pour your mixture into your popsicle molds and pop the molds into the freezer. If you’d like to replace the stick with a dog biscuit, freeze the popsicles for about 30 minutes and then stick a biscuit in each. This will ensure the biscuit won’t sink to the bottom of the mold.

Keep your popsicles in the freezer overnight (or for about six hours), and then you’re ready to serve. And yes, these smoothie popsicles are delicious for humans to eat, too!

Peanut butter and banana popsicles

For this recipe, you’ll need:

Unsalted, unsweetened all-natural peanut butter

Banana

Greek yogurt or water

Blend your ingredients together in the blender until smooth and then pour into your popsicle molds. You can really treat your dog by replacing the popsicle sticks with peanut butter-flavored dog treats.

These peanut butter-flavored treats from Newman’s Own are available at Target for $4.

Freeze overnight and then serve on a hot day!

Veggie lovers popsicles

You can make your dog popsicles using vegetables, too! For this veggie lovers recipe, you’ll need:

Carrots

Peas

Pumpkin

Kale

Spinach

Sweet potato

Unflavored, unsweetened Greek yogurt, water or unseasoned chicken broth

Just like the above recipes, blend your ingredients together in the blender until smooth. Add more yogurt, water or chicken broth if you need a smoother consistency.

Pour your mixture into your popsicle molds and freeze for 30 minutes before adding dog biscuits or even peeled carrots to replace the popsicle sticks. Then freeze overnight before letting your dog have at it!

Meatloaf popsicles

For a super special treat, you can actually make meaty popsicles! To make “meatloaf” popsicles, you’ll need:

Unseasoned, cooked chicken breast

Unseasoned chicken, bone or vegetable broth

Peas

Carrots

You can add fish like cooked salmon to this recipe if you’d like — just be aware that snack time may get smelly when the popsicles start to melt.

Just the same as the recipes above, blend your ingredients in the blender until you get a smooth consistency. Then, pour the mix into your popsicle molds and add dog biscuit sticks after about 30 minutes in the freezer. Freeze overnight and then let your dog enjoy!

Safety tips

Of course, make sure you are supervising your dog while he eats these popsicles — especially if there are plastic handles involved. You don’t want your dog to get so excited he eats the popsicle stick, too! This is another great reason why adding an edible popsicle stick is a great idea.

If you have any questions about what foods your dog can or cannot eat, feel free to contact your vet before making any of these recipes. They can give you personalized suggestions of what to put in your pup’s popsicles.

But if you and your pup are looking to beat the heat with a sweet (or savory) frozen treat, you can’t beat these dog popsicle recipes.