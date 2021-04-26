How To Make Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop Less Gross

They’re the 💩

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/26/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

Picking up your dog’s poop doesn’t always have to feel like a crappy situation.

Luckily, there are things that’ll make it suck just a little bit less.

Between waste bags that’ll make you smile through the stink and scoopers that will keep you from having to feel your pup’s poo practically melt in your hand, picking up after your dog has never been less nasty.

BARK "Pug Life" Dog Waste Poop Bags
BARK "Pug Life" Dog Waste Poop Bags
$13
For when you need a good laugh while picking up a nasty turd.
DogBuddy Portable Pooper Scooper
DogBuddy Portable Pooper Scooper
$14
Here’s a pooper scooper that won’t be super awkward to bring on a walk.
Dispoz-A-Scoop No-Touch Dog Poop Bags
Dispoz-A-Scoop No-Touch Dog Poop Bags
$20
If you hate the feeling of grabbing your dog’s poop through a thin plastic bag, this is for you.
BARK "Poopaganda" Dog Poop Bags
BARK "Poopaganda" Dog Poop Bags
$13
There’s nothing like a punny poop bag to keep things fresh, right?
Nature's Miracle Dog Poop Scooper
Nature's Miracle Dog Poop Scooper
$23
This is great for picking up poop from a distance.
Deluxe Treat and Pickup Pouch
Deluxe Treat and Pickup Pouch
$23
Your walks will be fumble-free with all your stuff in one easy-to-carry place.
