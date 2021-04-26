How To Make Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop Less Gross
Picking up your dog’s poop doesn’t always have to feel like a crappy situation.
Luckily, there are things that’ll make it suck just a little bit less.Between waste bags that’ll make you smile through the stink and scoopers that will keep you from having to feel your pup’s poo practically melt in your hand, picking up after your dog has never been less nasty.
This gets pretty meta. 🤯
For when you need a good laugh while picking up a nasty turd.
Here’s a pooper scooper that won’t be super awkward to bring on a walk.
If you hate the feeling of grabbing your dog’s poop through a thin plastic bag, this is for you.
There’s nothing like a punny poop bag to keep things fresh, right?
This is great for picking up poop from a distance.
Your walks will be fumble-free with all your stuff in one easy-to-carry place.
