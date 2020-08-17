9 min read Everything Your Dog Needs For A Super Extra Pool Party Featuring a coconut dog bikini 🐶🌴💦

There's nothing like a pool party to bring out the sizzle of the summer — but getting your dog involved in all the fun? Those are some Instagrammable moments you'll cherish forever. If you really want to take your pool party to the next level, you have to put in the extra effort to find some of the coolest stuff on the market to make your party a pawty. But with all the planning that goes along with it, it's obvious you don't have the time to scour the entire internet for the best stuff out there, so we've rounded up some of the most extra things to make your party memorable — from dog-friendly beer to a BBQ T-shirt that'll show off that doggy dad bod. Here are some of the most unique and over-the-top items to take your puppy pool party to the level it deserves: A bikini that'll show she might not be there for a long time, but she's there for a good time

If you’re going to bring your dog to a pool party, you might as well pull out all the stops — and if a coconut bikini top doesn’t get the party started, you’ve invited the wrong guests. Buy it now on Etsy for $18.90 A bottle (or two) of dog wine

Rosé all day might be reserved for the humans, but grab your pup a bottle of Pawsecco and let the fun really begin. Why not throw in some watermelon and make a doggy summer sangria? Buy it now on Etsy for $13.63 A basket of pool party toys for epic water play

While hanging out on the deck might sound fun to some dogs, if yours is the type who’s always ready to jump into the pool after her favorite ball, this basket is for her. It’s even made-to-breed-order, so you know your pup is getting some real personalized gems. Buy it now on Etsy for $50 His own floating pool lounge, obviously

If your dog’s going to join your pool party, it’s only fair that he has his own pool throne to lounge on while he judges your sorry attempts at creating new TikTok videos. Buy it now on Wayfair for $116.55 A pack of dog-friendly beer

Listen, if everyone else is allowed to overflow the cooler with their boring non-dog-approved IPAs, your dog should be allowed to have his very own case of the best dog beer this side of the brewery. Buy it now on Amazon for $16.99 A BBQ Shirt so that he can show off his suburban dad bod vibe

Everybody loves a good dad bod vibe — but take that vibe and mix it with your dog at the pool party? Whew … now you’ve got photo ops for days. Buy it now on Muttropolis for $40+ Sunglasses that’ll let her release her inner flower child

She can’t go to a pool party without sunnies — and these ones will make sure everybody knows she means business when it comes to pawty time. Buy it now on Etsy for $9.99 A pineapple dog bed — because, why not?

SpongeBob might live in a pineapple under the sea — but your dog is about to live in a pineapple next to the pool. The perfect retreat for when he gets too tired from all those dog beers. Buy it now on Amazon for $59.95 A puzzle toy that looks like a cooler

Let your dog blend right in with everyone pulling cans and bottles out of their cooler — she can pull these plush cans and bottles out of her own cooler. Buy it now on Chewy for $12.98 Dog treats that just vibe with the theme

While everyone else is eating watermelon for dessert, your pup will love getting her very own pool party treats. Sure, she might not know what they actually mean, but you will — and really, it’s all about that Instagram pic. Buy it now on Etsy for $6.80+ A popsicle shirt that doubles as UV protection

She may not be able to slather on the sunscreen, but this swim shirt will protect her all the way up UV 50+. Just another day of looking bomb and protecting her skin. 💅 Buy it now on Etsy for $14 A variety pack of ice cream to cool off

When things get too hot, it’s time to get cold. This is an ice cream mix that’ll leave your dog’s tail wagging all the way til next summer. Buy it now on Amazon for $14.99 A visor to stay (not at all) incognito

