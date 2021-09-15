My Dog's About To Have A Hot Girl Summer On A Pool Float

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

When I’m getting my float on in the pool and enjoying the warm weather, the one thing I’m always missing (besides another beer) is my dog.

She’s usually next to the pool sunbathing — because my dog thinks she’s a cat and is literally obsessed with being in the sun — but I always daydream about how nice it would be if she could just hang in the pool with me.

So when I saw that Amazon had dog-friendly pool floats, your girl jumped right on it — and I can’t wait for all the pooltime sunbathing I get to do with my best friend all summer long.

Here are the best pool floats for dogs, according to pet parent reviewers. These pool floats are built for dogs of all sizes, and usually have paw- and claw-resistant fabric to hold up to all those doggy paddles.