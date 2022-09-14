The Best Dog Parks In NYC, According To Locals

Calling all New York City dog parents! Looking for a little space where your dog can stretch her legs and make some new four-legged friends? We've got you covered. While some NYC parks allow dogs to be off-leash until 9 a.m. (and after 9 p.m. ‘til parks close), and there are awesome hiking trails and beaches within the five boroughs, it’s good to have some dog park options in your back pocket when you and your pup are out adventuring. Or, if you’re contemplating adopting a dog, you may want to know which parks are nearby before you bring your new BFF home. We spoke to local pet parents (as well as Woofbowl, a dog truck for pets) for their recommendations as we created this roundup of the best NYC dog parks within the five boroughs — is your favorite on the list? The best dog parks in NYC Manhattan

At the northern tip of Manhattan, you’ll find the largest public dog run (in Manhattan). The vast one-acre space was recently renovated, and dog parents come from all over the city so their pups can have a little extra space to roam. It includes separate fenced areas for both big and small dogs, and although the biggest complaint is the lack of running water for pups and their humans in the run, the good news is that could be changing soon. Volunteers sponsor monthly Coffee Bark mornings (so local dog parents can get to know each other), cleanup days and an annual Howl-O-Ween costume contest. St. Nicholas Park Dog Run Neighborhood: Harlem With a devoted community of dog parents (and high ratings on Google), this hidden gem tucked away in St. Nicholas Park is loved by locals and their pups. Lots of trees means shade in the summer, and dog parents love that there are different terrains and large rocks for jumping on to keep pups active and entertained. There are divided areas for small and large dogs, but FYI, you’ll need to bring your own water. Carl Shurz Park Dog Run Neighborhood: Upper East Side Despite the fact that the space itself isn’t huge, Carl Shurz Park Dog Run is a popular spot for Upper East Side dog parents. It offers separate fenced-in areas depending on the size of your dog, a hose to cool off your pup or grab him a drink of water, and is a great jumping off point if you’d like to stroll the East River Esplanade after a stop at the park. Bonus points for their pretty adorable Instagram page, too. Bull Moose Dog Run Neighborhood: Upper West Side Steps from the American Museum of Natural History and Central Park, the Bull Moose Dog Run is a convenient location for Upper West Siders to bring their pups for a little exercise. There are separate areas for both big and small dogs, and plenty of benches for their parents to sit with their morning coffee. There’s a convenient water fountain to get your pup a drink and plenty of space for your dog to hang out with friends.

You’ll find Jemmy’s Dog Run in Madison Square Park, right across the street from the Flatiron Building. This neighborhood dog park is open year-round, but it’s a particular favorite in the summer thanks to its water feature (dogs like to cool off, too!), which is basically a moat that surrounds the man-made hill that pups can run up and down on. Dog parents also like how shady the area is and that there are dedicated areas for both large and small dogs, as well as dog-friendly ground material that’s easy on your pup’s joints. Tribeca Dog Run Neighborhood: Tribeca Just one of four dog runs in Hudson River Park, the Tribeca Dog Run near Pier 25 and Pier 26 is one of its most popular. There are separate small and big dog parks, a water fountain for drinking, sprinkler areas to play in during the warmer months, and benches to sit on. Plus, the park is cleaned twice a day. Oh, and let’s not forget that gorgeous view of the Hudson River. Afterwards, Hudson River Park is the perfect place to continue your pup’s outside adventures. Tompkins Square Dog Run Neighborhood: East Village While it’s probably most well-known for its annual Halloween dog parade and costume contest, Tompkins Square Park is another neighborhood favorite dog run, and for good reason. NYC’s very first dog run was renovated in recent years to include a “state of-the-art running surface composed of decomposed granite sand, underground drainage, a large and small dog run, three swimming pools, as well as bath areas and hoses to spray off your dog before returning home,” according to their website. In other words, this dog park has it all (as well as great East Village people watching). Brooklyn

Kensington Dog Run Neighborhood: Kensington

Located at the south end of Prospect Park, Kensington Dog Run is a well-maintained and well-loved park by neighborhood residents. The ground is Astroturf so paws stay clean, and dog parents are happy renovations included a dog water bowl fountain and a hose to use for a quick cooldown in the summer. Maria Hernandez Dog Run Neighborhood: Bushwick There’s a super tight community at this Bushwick dog park, with plenty of ways to get involved during periodic cleanups and “Yappy Hour” meetups with other dog parents. While the gravel and dirt pavement isn’t the best, dog parents say they love the space, the separate areas for both big and small dogs, and the community atmosphere. Hillside Dog Park Neighborhood: Brooklyn Heights Brooklyn Heights dog parents love that their pups have lots of room to run at Hillside Dog Park, though due to its awesomeness, it can get crowded on the weekends. Dog parents love all the space their pups have to roam, as well as the doggie water fountain and wash station, areas for big and small dogs, multiple entrances, and picnic tables. And with Brooklyn Bridge Park across the street, there’s an opportunity for more adventures after you leave the run. The Bronx St. Mary’s Park Dog Run Neighborhood: Mott Haven Renovated in recent years, dog parents give St. Mary’s high ratings for a variety of reasons — size, cleanliness, separate areas for small and large dogs, drinking water fountain for dogs, and even an obstacle course, which includes a small hill, tires for jumping on or around, and a bridge to cross — all to keep pups entertained and having fun. Bronx River Park Dog Run Neighborhood: Eastchester (near Bronx Zoo) Your pup will love all the space he’ll have to run at this park, including lots of flat rocks for dogs to jump on (and for humans to sit!). And dog parents will appreciate how well-maintained the park is! There’s a separate area for both big and small dogs, although without a water fountain, you’ll have to bring your dog his own water bottle. Queens Torsney Playground Dog Park Neighborhood: Sunnyside This neighborhood favorite is well-loved, and for all the right reasons: it’s shady, well-maintained and has a kiddie pool out for dogs to play in during the summer. The biggest complaint is its small size, but that’s New York City real estate for you.

Hunter’s Point South Dog Park Neighborhood: Long Island City

Located beside the East River in Long Island City, Hunter’s Point South Dog Park provides a gorgeous spot for you and your pup to check out the Manhattan skyline across the river. Your pup will love the dome and wood logs for climbing, and the chrome benches are great for dog parents to take a break. There are separate enclosures for both large and small dogs, concrete ground, water for your pup to drink, and a doggy pool for hot days during the summer. Triborough Bridge Playground C Dog Run Neighborhood: Astoria While “under a bridge” doesn’t sound like the best possible location ever, Astoria dog parents give this run high marks for its cleanliness, separate areas for small and large dogs, climbable equipment, dog-friendly water fountains for drinking, and spray hydrants to cool off during the summer months. Little Bay Park Dog Run Neighborhood: Bayside With a view of the Throgs Neck Bridge in the distance, dog parents feel like they’ve gotten away from it all at Little Bay Park. Dog parents love its large size, separate areas for large and small dogs, available parking (if you’re driving), and its dog-friendly drinking fountain. Staten Island

Silver Lake Park Dog Run Neighborhood: Silver Lake