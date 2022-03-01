Can Dogs Have Panic Attacks?

Do you think your dog might be experiencing panic attacks?

Similar to humans, dogs can have panic attacks (referred to as canine panic disorder in veterinary medicine) — and they can be overwhelming, and even debilitating, at times.

“Canine panic disorder is a profound reaction to a stimulus and some memory of these stimuli,” Dr. Michelle Burch, a veterinarian with Safe Hounds Pet Insurance, told The Dodo.

The Dodo reached out to Dr. Graham Brayshaw, director of Animal Services at Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and Dr. Burch to learn more about dog panic attacks — including what the signs are and how to treat your pup.

What causes panic attacks in dogs?

The triggers can be something your dog sees, hears, tastes, smells or touches. It could even be coming from his own mind. “Some dogs may appear to react only to memory or perception of an event in the past,” Dr. Burch said.

This means that if your dog had a traumatic experience involving a motorcycle, for example, seeing or hearing one on your walk might trigger a panic attack.

Other common causes of panic attacks in dogs include:

Fireworks

Thunderstorms

Being left alone

Driving in a car

Loud noises (like cars, motorcycles or shouting)

Being in an enclosed space (like a kennel or a small room)

Symptoms of panic attacks in dogs

Signs that your dog is having a panic attack can vary widely, but some of the most common symptoms are:

Avoidance of or attempts to escape a situation

Destructive behaviors

Urination or defecation

Constant vocalization and barking

Drooling

Trembling

Freezing

Aggression and biting

How to calm your dog during a panic attack

According to Dr. Brayshaw, you should prioritize your safety and avoid taking any risks (like trying to put your hands on her to console her) if your pup is acting aggressive.

If she’s never acted that way before, your first reaction might be to freak out and come to her aid, but try your best to keep it cool and calmly assess the situation.

“Keep calm and don't panic yourself — your dog will pick up on your energy,” Dr. Brayshaw told The Dodo.

Remove the trigger

If you know exactly what’s causing your dog’s panic, whether it’s a strange object she doesn’t like or a certain sound that’s stressing her out, you should remove the object or turn off the sound, if you can, as quickly as possible.

“I recommend removing the offending stimulus if you can identify it,” Dr. Burch said. “If you cannot identify the stimulus as it is a perceived threat or memory [that triggered] the behavior, remove your pet from their current environment.”

Move your dog to a safe room

According to Dr. Brayshaw, having a safe space for your dog that's small, contained and quiet can help calm her down when she’s feeling overwhelmed.

If you do make her a safe space, try to minimize too many lights or sounds as these can increase her negative emotions.

Instead, close the curtains on the windows if you can, cover her crate with a blanket (or get her a comfy bed with plenty of blankets) and consider playing some calming music to help her feel more at ease.

You can try this iCalmDog Speaker from Amazon for $89.95

Distract her

If your pup is having a panic attack and coming to you for attention, this means she’s looking for you to help her out.

You can try to distract her by doing something you know she loves. Some of the most common distractions include:

Going for a walk

Playing with her favorite toy

Having a training session

Avoid punishing your dog

Just like people, the last thing you should do when your dog is experiencing a panic attack is yell at her or make her feel even worse about it.

Doing this will oftentimes only make the symptoms worse for your dog, increasing her panic and possibly even making her aggressive.

Give your dog time and space to calm down

Just like when a person is having an anxiety attack, giving your dog time and space will allow her to calm down on her own. Your dog obviously loves you, but if you’re too close to her during a panic attack and she’s looking to be alone, you can accidentally make her anxiety worse.

Try calming remedies

If your dog's panic attacks are caused by a specific trigger, like fireworks or thunderstorms, Dr. Brayshaw recommends trying natural remedies, like an anti-anxiety vest or calming chews.

Calming products are made specifically to help an anxious pup feel better. Whether it’s the swaddling of an anxiety vest that keeps her calm or the natural, calming ingredients in chews, these products are clinically proven to ease your dog's worries.

Like this ThunderShirt from Amazon for $20+

Or these VetriScience Calming Chews from Amazon for $18

Consider medication

If your pup is suffering from severe panic attacks, it’s a good idea to chat with your vet about potentially getting her some prescribed medication.

“However, it's important to note that most medications are most effective if they're dispensed before a panic attack begins, and won't do much if they're given during a panic attack,” Dr. Brayshaw said.

How to treat regular panic attacks in dogs

If your dog continues to suffer from panic attacks, or you're not sure what is triggering your dog's panic attacks, talk with your vet and/or a veterinary behaviorist, who can help reduce or prevent further issues.

No matter what causes your dog’s panic attacks, there are ways to help her cope so she can live a happier life — with way more snuggles and way less stress.

