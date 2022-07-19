Dogs Actually Helped Us Survive COVID

Dog parents will tell you it’s tough to feel lonely when you have a furry friend around, and a new study out of Australia agrees with this sentiment.

Australians experienced multiple lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — a time that was undoubtedly lonely for many who felt isolated and cut off from the world.

A new study from James Cook University has determined that those people with dogs at home felt fewer feelings of loneliness than non-dog parents, and also experienced greater feelings of mindfulness during that time.

Researchers surveyed 534 Australian dog and cat parents (and those without pets living alone) during the second lockdown period. A previous study had already determined during the first COVID-19 lockdown that dog parents were less likely to feel lonely because they left home to walk their dogs, which gave them opportunities to socialize and exercise. So what about our cat friends?

“We found both dog and cat ownership positively impacted feelings of loneliness for people living alone and that dog ownership, in particular, is associated with decreased loneliness during a lockdown,” Dr. Jessica Oliva told the Australian Associated Press.

The team also discovered a link between increased mindfulness and decreased loneliness during the survey. As it turns out, being present and “in the moment” is a common trait in dog parents, and consistent with previous research that suggests mindfulness alleviates or prevents loneliness.

“It’s possible the lower levels of loneliness observed in dog owners is more related to the type of personality associated with being a person who owns a dog than the dogs themselves,” Dr. Oliva said.

Now, while this statement may cause some heated debate between “dog people” and “cat people,” it’s safe to say that this study proves yet again how important our pets are for so many reasons, including our mental well-being. During trying times, we need our pets more than ever.