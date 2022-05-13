500+ Dog Names For Every Personality And Breed

All. The. Dog. Names.

By Sam Howell

Published on 5/13/2022 at 1:15 PM

You’ve just adopted a dog and can’t wait to start making memories with your new BFF — but what should you call him?

When it comes to dog names, you can be as creative or classic as possible. Seriously, the possibilities are endless!

The Dodo rounded up over 500 of the best dog names ever, and we promise it’s only going to be slightly impossible to choose between them all.

Most popular boy dog names

If you adopted a very good boy, you can’t go wrong with these popular names.

  • Max
  • Oliver
  • Jack
  • Buddy
  • Jax
  • Jasper
  • Dash
  • Winston
  • Toby
  • Tucker
  • Louie
  • Murphy
  • Blu
  • Hank
  • Jake
  • Buster
  • Jackson
  • Benny
  • Chewy
  • Oscar
  • Riley
  • Baxter
  • Cody
  • Rocco
  • Samson
  • Prince
  • Ranger
  • King
  • Marley
  • Roscoe
  • Oakley
  • Copper
  • Frank
  • Brady
  • Luke
  • Bruce
  • Frankie
  • Chance
  • Rusty
  • Hunter
  • Louis
  • Tyson
  • Romeo
  • Rudy
  • Mac
  • Bubba
  • Kai
  • Chico
  • Joey
  • Levi
  • Chester

Most popular girl dog names

These dog names are just as beautiful as your sweet girl.

  • Emma
  • River
  • Ruby
  • Fiona
  • Layla
  • Zoey
  • Winnie
  • Paisley
  • Lucy
  • Sky
  • Violet
  • Angel
  • Ellie
  • Lulu
  • Sadie
  • Kona
  • Delilah
  • Pearl
  • Chloe
  • Molly
  • Jade
  • Willow
  • Bonnie
  • Lola
  • Ella
  • Izzy
  • Piper
  • Maya
  • Echo
  • Sophie
  • Trixie
  • Freya
  • Ava
  • Callie
  • Penny
  • Lacey
  • Misty
  • Remi
  • Missy
  • Roxy
  • Gemma
  • Mia
  • Aspen
  • Shelby
  • Nova
  • Lexi
  • Finley
  • Dixie
  • Roxie
  • Evie
  • Gracie
  • Tilly
  • Katie
  • Diamond
  • Poppy
  • Ember
  • Sally
  • Georgia
  • Gypsy
  • Annie
  • Kora
  • Kali
  • Princess
  • Libby
  • Sasha
  • Lilly

Cute dog names

Nothing’s cuter than your dog, and you want to give him a name to match. These ones are perfectly adorable.

  • Bailey
  • Scout
  • Abby
  • Maggie
  • Leo
  • Beau
  • Luna
  • Dolly
  • Milo
  • Odie
  • Rosie
  • Harper
  • Boomer
  • Otis
  • Cleo
  • Millie
  • Ivy
  • Ollie
  • Maisie
  • Lucky
  • Sam
  • Phoebe
  • Josie
  • Wally
  • Theo
  • Gigi
  • Bella
  • Charlie
  • Henry
  • Pixie
  • Star
  • Bert
  • George
  • Daisy
  • Clover
  • Atticus
  • Felix
  • Pansy
  • Blossom
  • Arthur
  • Archie
  • Marigold
  • Hazel
  • Lily
  • Rose
  • Dottie
  • Holly
  • Petal
  • Eleanor
  • Stella
  • Doris
  • Mabel
  • Myrtle
  • Matilda
  • Wilbur
  • Esther
  • Zoe

Big dog names

If you’re looking for a name that’s as big as your massive new pup, these ones won’t disappoint.

  • Major
  • General
  • King Kong
  • Clifford
  • Buck
  • Giant
  • Diesel
  • Chief
  • Rufus
  • Rex
  • Rover
  • Tank
  • Bigfoot
  • Godzilla
  • Goliath

Little dog names

These precious dog names are perfect for your itty-bitty new pal.

  • Nugget
  • Tiny
  • Squirt
  • Chip
  • Dot
  • Spot
  • Pip
  • Shorty
  • Boo
  • Button
  • Gizmo
  • Pee Wee
  • Pixel
  • Teeny
  • Tiny Tim
  • Yappy
  • Yoda
  • Zippy
  • Little Man
  • Squish

Black dog names

These names will match your black dog perfectly.

  • Shadow
  • Phantom
  • Raven
  • Jet
  • Guinness
  • Licorice
  • Midnight
  • Inky
  • Pepsi

White dog names

Your white dog deserves a name as dazzling as his fur.

  • Blanco
  • Q-Tip
  • Jon Snow
  • Igloo
  • Cotton
  • Snowflake
  • Frosty
  • Casper
  • Snowball
  • Ghost

Animal names for dogs

Is there really anything better than a dog named after another animal?

  • Moose
  • Teddy
  • Bear
  • Goose
  • Wolf
  • Sparrow
  • Wren
  • Ladybug
  • Kitty
  • Robin
  • Panda
  • Foxy
  • Bunny
  • Birdie
  • Otter

Unique dog names

Your dog’s one of a kind, which is why you’re looking for a name that’s just as unique as he is.

  • Ash
  • Arwen
  • Beckett
  • Valkyrie
  • Bobbi
  • Joie
  • Priscilla
  • Chai
  • Bill
  • Brinkley
  • Crash
  • Cricket
  • Dennis
  • Klaus
  • Meg
  • Melody
  • Moon
  • Posey
  • Preston
  • Rowan
  • Seymour
  • Stuart
  • Buckwheat
  • Zia
  • Minerva
  • Blaze
  • Rocket

Funny dog names

You’ll chuckle every time you call your dog thanks to these names.

  • Diva
  • Fifi
  • Floofy
  • Fluffy
  • Goldilocks
  • Jigglypuff
  • Mimosa
  • Sassy
  • Alfalfa
  • Banjo
  • Chaos
  • Trouble
  • Mayhem
  • Chomp
  • Kramer
  • Pikachu
  • Waldo
  • Monster
  • Hobbit
  • Martini
  • La Croix
  • Socks
  • Neville Longbottom

Disney dog names

Naming your dog after a beloved Disney character — or even one of the villains — is so wonderfully nostalgic.

  • Simba
  • Nala
  • Scar
  • Aladdin
  • Jasmine
  • Jafar
  • Mickey
  • Minnie
  • Pluto
  • Goofy
  • Bruno
  • Woody
  • Buzz
  • Moana
  • Ariel
  • Ursula
  • Eric
  • Rapunzel
  • Flynn
  • Pocahontas
  • Meeko
  • Hercules
  • Megara
  • Hades
  • Anna
  • Elsa
  • Kristoff
  • Sven
  • Olaf
  • Mulan
  • Mushu
  • Li Shang
  • Tiana
  • Naveen
  • Belle
  • Gaston
  • Mowgli
  • Baloo
  • Kaa
  • Nemo
  • Dory
  • Peter Pan
  • Tinkerbell
  • Wendy
  • Captain Hook
  • Coco
  • Pongo
  • Cruella de Vil
  • Robin Hood
  • Lilo
  • Stitch
  • Tarzan
  • Jane
  • Lady
  • Tramp
  • Stromboli
  • Aurora
  • Maleficent
  • Abu
  • Yzma
  • Kronk
  • Ratcliffe
  • Nana
  • Alice
  • Flit
  • Flounder
  • Cinderella
  • Gus
  • Jaq
  • Esmerelda
  • Jiminy
  • Merida
  • Bolt
  • Dodger
  • Pascal
  • Pegasus
  • Timon
  • Pumbaa
  • Sebastian
  • Thumper

Paw Patrol dog names

If you have kids, they’d probably love to name their new dog after their favorite Paw Patrol character.

  • Chase
  • Marshall
  • Rocky
  • Skye
  • Everest
  • Zuma
  • Rubble
  • Tracker
  • Mayor Goodway

Other dog names from cartoons

There’s just something so fun about naming your dog after your favorite cartoon character.

  • Scooby
  • Shaggy
  • Velma
  • Cosmo
  • Wanda
  • Astro
  • Bugs
  • Daffy
  • Bullwinkle
  • Blue
  • Spike
  • Santa’s Little Helper
  • Helper
  • Brian
  • Huckleberry Hound
  • Gromit
  • Courage
  • Finn
  • Starfire
  • Totoro
  • Hiccup
  • Shrek
  • Appa
  • Snoopy

Dogs named after celebrities

Ever wanted to be BFFs with a celebrity? Well, naming your dog after one is practically the same thing.

  • Kobe
  • Charli
  • LeBron
  • Cardi
  • Conan
  • Keanu
  • Freddie
  • Elvis
  • Stallone
  • Bono
  • Elton
  • Yoko
  • Phoebe Bridgers
  • Biggie
  • Ringo
  • Ozzy
  • Gronk

Badass dog names

If your dog’s a straight-up icon, he’s going to need a totally badass name.

  • Arya
  • Zelda
  • Loki
  • Thor
  • Athena
  • Harley
  • Aphrodite
  • Artemis
  • Buffy
  • Circe
  • Cleopatra
  • Khaleesi
  • Duchess
  • Elvira
  • Hera
  • Hermione
  • Juno
  • Katniss
  • Leia
  • Marvel
  • Pandora
  • Rebel
  • Storm
  • Venus
  • Vixen
  • Xena
  • Ace
  • Alpha
  • Apollo
  • Archer
  • Aries
  • Atlas
  • Axel
  • Bandit
  • Batman
  • Beast
  • Bellatrix
  • Brutus
  • Cujo
  • Comet
  • Zeus
  • Duke
  • Fang
  • Hulk
  • Luther
  • Titan
  • Maverick
  • Vader

Food names for dogs

If food’s the only thing you love as much as your dog, these names are for you.

  • Oreo
  • Peanut
  • Cookie
  • Olive
  • Ginger
  • Maple
  • Honey
  • Sugar
  • Pepper
  • Bean
  • Plum
  • Mocha
  • Peach
  • Pickle
  • Sage
  • Bao
  • Clementine
  • Mochi
  • Noodle
  • Biscuit
  • Meatball
  • Chorizo
  • Waffles
  • Cinnamon
  • Muffin
  • Dumpling
  • Babka
  • Taco
  • Bagel
  • Biscotti
  • Cannoli
  • Crostini
  • Cupcake
  • Donut
  • Macaroon
  • Naan
  • Tiramisu
  • Basil
  • Cilantro
  • Clove
  • Dill
  • Nutmeg
  • Za’atar
  • Cashew
  • Pecan
  • Walnut
  • Burrito
  • French Fry
  • Nacho
  • Pierogi
  • Pretzel
  • Sushi
  • Jellybean
  • Lemon
  • Papaya
  • Potato
  • Zucchini
  • Gochujang
  • Guacamole
  • Harissa
  • Ketchup
  • Mayo
  • Mustard
  • Relish
  • Pumpkin
  • Sprinkles
  • Meatloaf
  • Bacon
  • Pork Chop
  • Pudding
  • Taquito
  • Tater Tot
  • Marshmallow
  • Paprika
  • Tofu
  • Gumbo
  • Pancake

Now that you have over 500 names to choose from, you’ll definitely find the perfect name for your new bestie.

