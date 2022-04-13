12 Dog Name Tags You'll Be Obsessed With

Having an ID tag on your dog’s collar is super important so he can be returned to you if he ever gets lost.

But just because dog name tags are necessary doesn’t mean they have to look boring.

The Dodo found some of the most unique and customizable dog tags you can buy so your pup can look super cute and, most importantly, you can have all the information you need right on his collar.

What to look for in dog ID tags

The most crucial thing when buying a name tag for your pup is that it includes your dog’s name and all of your personal information so you can be reached if your dog gets lost. Here are some other things to keep in mind when choosing an ID tag: