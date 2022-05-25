Does My Dog Need A Muzzle?

You might not know what to think about dog muzzles because there’s a lot of stigma around them.

But in certain situations, muzzles can be a completely humane tool as long as they’re being used properly.

We spoke with Dr. Linda Simon, a veterinary surgeon and veterinary consultant for Five Barks, and Dr. Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with Doggie Designer, to find out when you should or shouldn’t use a dog muzzle.

Do I need to muzzle my dog?

Dog muzzles are devices that go over a pup’s mouth and secure around his head, preventing him from opening his mouth.

There are some cases where muzzling your dog can come in handy. Since a muzzle prevents your pup from biting, muzzling him may even be the best option for everyone’s safety, including his own.

But you always want to have an actual, valid reason for muzzling your dog, and never keep him in his muzzle for an extended period of time, because that can be unsafe for him.

“There should always be a reason for muzzling a dog, and it should be done for the shortest amount of time that is practical,” Dr. Simon told The Dodo.

Here are some times when it’s appropriate to put a muzzle on your dog:

He has a history of biting.

He gets stressed out at the vet.

He’s not used to or uncomfortable with certain grooming procedures.

There’s an emergency.

It’s important to note that muzzles don’t fix behavioral issues — to do that, you’d need to utilize a behaviorist and some positive reinforcement training.

Are muzzles bad for dogs?

Muzzles can be bad for dogs if they aren’t used properly. Here are some examples of improper use of a dog muzzle.

Leaving it on for an extended period of time

“Dog muzzles shouldn’t be used for a prolonged period of time,” Dr. Bonk told The Dodo.

“They need to be able to freely pant, eat and drink during the day so cannot have one left on indefinitely,” Dr. Simon added.

Using it unnecessarily (like to keep your dog from barking or chewing)

While you might think a muzzle can help prevent your dog from barking excessively or chewing and licking things he shouldn’t, the problem is that those behavioral issues can happen pretty frequently. It’s not good to keep a muzzle on your dog for more than a short amount of time, since he needs to be able to open his mouth as he goes about his day.

Using it even though it triggers your dog’s anxiety or heightens his stress

If putting a muzzle on your dog stresses him out, you should try to find an alternative solution. Since you want your pup to live a happy and healthy life, you shouldn’t muzzle him if the process triggers his anxiety.

“They shouldn’t be used if a dog isn’t used to them and gets more stressed out by the muzzle than the situation,” Dr. Bonk said.

Instead, work with a vet, behaviorist or trainer to come up with another option.

You aren’t supervising your dog while he’s wearing it

Your dog should always be supervised while he’s wearing a muzzle so you’re around to take it off after a few minutes.

There are some dogs who should only be muzzled by a professional, for medical reasons.

“Dogs who struggle with breathing, such as those with snub noses or those with pre-existing heart or lung issues, should only be muzzled under veterinary supervision,” Dr. Simon said.

Using it for punishment

It’s also important that you never use a muzzle as a punishment tool. It won’t correct your dog’s behavior or teach him how he should behave instead. Not only that, it’ll also cause your dog to create negative associations with his muzzle, making it more difficult and stressful to get him in it when it’s actually appropriate.

Why are dog muzzles controversial?

There’s a lot of controversy around dog muzzles.

Some pet parents are concerned that dog muzzles are an inhumane manner of restricting a dog, assuming it’s uncomfortable or cruel. However, that’s not at all the case if you’re using your dog’s muzzle correctly and appropriately.

“When fitted and used properly, muzzles don’t cause any pain or discomfort to a dog,” Dr. Bonk said.

In fact, a lot of animal professionals don’t consider dog muzzles to be controversial, because in certain situations, they might not be able to get their work done without them.

“Amongst veterinarians, dog muzzles are not controversial at all,” Dr. Simon said. “They are used on a daily basis so vets can safely carry out their work. The same can be said for groomers.”

Beyond the concern that dog muzzles are cruel or uncomfortable, there’s also a stigma surrounding dogs who wear muzzles. Since muzzles are designed to prevent dogs from biting, some people may assume that a dog wearing a muzzle is aggressive or violent. But that’s such an unfair stereotype, because dogs typically snap out of extreme fear or stress.

Types of dog muzzles

There are two main types of dog muzzles: basket muzzles and soft muzzles.

Basket muzzles

Basket muzzles are made of plastic, rubber or metal, and look almost like a cage around your dog’s mouth. While basket muzzles keep your dog from biting, they still allow him to open his mouth a little bit.

A lot of basket muzzles are designed to allow your dog to pant, drink and eat, which is why your pup can keep them on a little bit longer than a muzzle that keeps his mouth fully closed.

“They can be worn for longer periods and work better if your dog needs a muzzle for outings or walks to prevent indiscriminate eating,” Dr. Bonk said.

A basket muzzle can come in pretty handy if your dog has a tendency to eat anything and everything when he’s out on a walk, since it will keep him from getting into things he definitely shouldn’t.

“If a dog has been admitted for surgery to remove chicken bones, corn cobs or other things they find when out on a walk, their owner may be eager to prevent this sort of thing from happening again,” Dr. Simon said. “While working on their training and a strict ‘leave it’ command, they may consider using a basket muzzle while outside.”

But just because your dog has somewhat more freedom in a basket muzzle, that still doesn’t mean you can leave it on him for an extended period of time (like more than a few hours).

“They can potentially be used for several hours at a time, assuming the dog has been muzzle trained, is comfortable and is frequently being offered water,” Dr. Simon said.

Soft muzzles

Soft muzzles are actually more restrictive than basket muzzles because they’re snug around your dog’s mouth and hold it completely closed.

Since soft muzzles don’t allow your pup to open his mouth, they can be useful for when dogs with aggressive behavior need to go to the vet or the groomer.

“They work well for situations when we need to handle an aggressive dog,” Dr. Simon said.

But because soft muzzles keep your dog’s mouth totally shut, he can’t pant, drink or eat in it at all. So you should only use these very briefly.

“These muzzles work better for quick actions, such as while trimming toenails at the vet,” Dr. Bonk said.

Since your dog’s breathing is restricted in a soft muzzle, it’s crucial that you don’t keep it on him for too long.

“They should only be used for a few minutes at a time,” Dr. Simon said. “Dogs need constant supervision as they can easily overheat because they cannot pant.”

How to muzzle train a dog

Whether or not your dog struggles with behavioral issues, you should still muzzle train him, just in case he might need one someday.

“Even the most docile dog may need to be muzzled if in extreme pain and in need of urgent medical care,” Dr. Simon said.

When it comes to muzzle training, like pretty much any other kind of dog training, it’s a gradual process. That means you’re going to want your dog to be fully comfortable and consistent with one training step before moving on to the next.

According to Dr. Bonk, these are the steps you should take when muzzle training your dog:

Step one: Show your dog the muzzle, letting him sniff or lick it if he wants.

Show your dog the muzzle, letting him sniff or lick it if he wants. Step two: Put the muzzle over your dog’s nose, but don’t fasten it. Only leave it on for a second or two.

Put the muzzle over your dog’s nose, but don’t fasten it. Only leave it on for a second or two. Step three: Put the muzzle over your dog’s nose and fasten it. Only leave it on for a few seconds.

Put the muzzle over your dog’s nose and fasten it. Only leave it on for a few seconds. Step four: As your dog gets more comfortable in the muzzle, you can try leaving it on for a couple of minutes (or even longer if you aren’t using a soft muzzle).

During every step of the training process, make sure you’re praising your dog and showering him with treats to help him build positive associations with his muzzle.

How to put a muzzle on a dog

Before using a dog muzzle, you need to make sure it fits correctly.

“Make sure that the muzzle is fitted properly, not too tight and not too loose,” Dr. Bonk said.

If the muzzle’s too loose, your dog could slip out of it. But if it’s too tight, it can be painful, uncomfortable and restrictive.

Most muzzle manufacturers should provide sizing guides, but the best way to find the right fit is to try it out.

“The nose piece of a muzzle should fit snugly around the base, and the strap should cinch down until you can just fit one finger between it and your dog,” Dr. Bonk said. “Basket muzzles should be big enough that your dog can open their mouths but not so big around the base that they can get a paw underneath and pull it off. Soft muzzles should be snug enough that your dog can’t open their mouth.”

How to find the right muzzle for your dog

When finding the right muzzle for your dog, it’s important to consider why he needs a muzzle in the first place. This will help determine whether a basket muzzle or a soft muzzle is the best option.

“Choose hard or soft depending on what behaviors you’re trying to curb and how long your dog will be wearing the muzzle,” Dr. Bonk said.

There are a few other things you should look for in a dog muzzle, like:

Adjustability

Durability

Comfort

Best dog muzzles

These are some of the best dog muzzles on the market. (Just remember all dogs are different, and a muzzle that works for one dog might not work for your pup.)