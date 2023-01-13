20 Dog Mom Quotes That Perfectly Capture Being A Pup Parent

As a proud pup parent, you know that sweet selfie with your BFF needs the perfect Instagram caption. Or maybe your home needs a framed expression that really sums up life with your pet.

Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up some of the best dog mom quotes. And they’re honestly applicable to anyone who’s ever had or loved a pup. Check out our faves!

Funny dog mom quotes

Here are some quotes that are perfect if your dog could double as a stand-up comedian:

"My fashion philosophy is, if you're not covered in dog hair, your life is empty." — Elayne Boosler (comedian)

“Handle every situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it, just pee on it and walk away.” — Unknown

“Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” — Elizabeth Taylor (actress)

"I take insults to my dog more personally than insults to myself." — Unknown

“I’m suspicious of people who don’t like dogs, but I trust a dog when it doesn’t like a person.” — Unknown

Happy dog mom quotes

These happy quotes will put a smile on your face.

"I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive." — Gilda Radner (actress and comedian)

"To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring — it was peace." — Anne Raver (columnist)

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” — Charles Shultz (cartoonist, “Peanuts”)

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” — Roger Caras (photographer and writer)

"Everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong." — Unknown

"It's hard not to immediately fall in love with a dog who has a good sense of humor." — Kate DiCamillo (author, “Because of Winn-Dixie”)

"Before you get a dog, you can't quite imagine what living with one might be like; afterward, you can't imagine living any other way." — Caroline Knapp (columnist)

Inspirational dog mom quotes

Life with your pup inspires you every day, which is why these quotes really hit home:

“Be the person your dog thinks you are.” — Unknown

"A dog doesn't care if you're rich or poor, educated or illiterate, clever or dull. Give him your heart and he will give you his." — Josh Grogan (author, “Marley & Me: Life and Love with the World’s Worst Dog”)

"I want to work like a dog, doing what I was born to do with joy and purpose. I want to play like a dog, with total, jolly abandon." — Oprah Winfrey (TV personality)

“The best therapist has fur and four legs.” — Unknown

“Everything I know I learned from dogs.” — Nora Roberts (author, “The Search”)

"All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn't a dog." — Charles Shultz (cartoonist, “Peanuts”)

“If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went.” — Will Rogers (actor)

“A person who has never owned a dog has missed a wonderful part of life.” — Bob Barker (TV game show host)

