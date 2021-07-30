Dog Memorial Gifts To Remember A Beloved Pet
There’s nothing like the deep loss that’s felt when it’s time for a pet to cross the rainbow bridge.
If you have a friend or family member who just lost their dog, you might be trying to figure out ways to give them a heartfelt gift to remember their pet by.
These are some of the sweetest pet loss gifts for a friend who’s hurting — and most can be personalized for an even more thoughtful gesture.
Pro tip: Give these gifts with a side of tissues.
This round garden stone makes the sweetest addition to a garden, flower bed or walkway.
A personalized suncatcher will remind your friend of the fondest memories with her pup — especially when the light hits it just right.
A simple keychain with a heartfelt meaning is a sweet way to show your friend you’re there for her.
This beautiful keepsake will help honor the memory of a beloved pet.
This memorial gift takes any photo and turns it into a perfect token of remembrance.
This handmade sign not only says the sweetest message, but it also has a collar hook to always keep a special part of a lost pup close.
A grave marker is a nice way to honor a lost pet. These meaningful stones come in five different styles.
This super soft fleece blanket is a memorial gift that will make a grieving pet parent feel surrounded by love.
This sweet necklace is such a thoughtful way to show that dog mama you’re thinking of her. Just have some hugs ready.
This beaded bracelet — complete with rainbow colored beads — is a kind sentiment to give someone who just lost their best friend.
If your friend is already obsessed with her Pandora bracelet, this paw print dangle charm will be the perfect addition to let her know you’re thinking of her.
This beautiful wind chime can be engraved with the pet’s name, memorial dates and the sweetest phrase.