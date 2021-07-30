Dog Memorial Gifts To Remember A Beloved Pet

🐾🌈❤️

By Danielle Esposito

Published on 7/30/2021

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like the deep loss that’s felt when it’s time for a pet to cross the rainbow bridge.

If you have a friend or family member who just lost their dog, you might be trying to figure out ways to give them a heartfelt gift to remember their pet by.

These are some of the sweetest pet loss gifts for a friend who’s hurting — and most can be personalized for an even more thoughtful gesture.

Pro tip: Give these gifts with a side of tissues.

Pawprints on My Heart Personalized Round Garden Stone
Personalization Mall
Pawprints on My Heart Personalized Round Garden Stone
$34

This round garden stone makes the sweetest addition to a garden, flower bed or walkway.

Paw Prints On My Heart Personalized Rainbow Suncatcher
Personalization Mall
Paw Prints On My Heart Personalized Rainbow Suncatcher
$40

A personalized suncatcher will remind your friend of the fondest memories with her pup — especially when the light hits it just right.

Dog Memorial Personalized Keychain
Personalization Mall
Dog Memorial Personalized Keychain
$15

A simple keychain with a heartfelt meaning is a sweet way to show your friend you’re there for her.

Paw Prints On My Heart Personalized Heart Keepsake
Personalization Mall
Paw Prints On My Heart Personalized Heart Keepsake
$40

This beautiful keepsake will help honor the memory of a beloved pet.

Personalized Pet Memorial Frame
Etsy
Personalized Pet Memorial Frame
$23

This memorial gift takes any photo and turns it into a perfect token of remembrance.

Dog Sympathy Gift Remembrance Sign
Etsy
Dog Sympathy Gift Remembrance Sign
$44

This handmade sign not only says the sweetest message, but it also has a collar hook to always keep a special part of a lost pup close.

Design Toscano Dog Angel Pet Memorial Grave Marker
Amazon
Design Toscano Dog Angel Pet Memorial Grave Marker
$30

A grave marker is a nice way to honor a lost pet. These meaningful stones come in five different styles.

Pet Memorial Blanket with Heartfelt Sentiment
Amazon
Pet Memorial Blanket with Heartfelt Sentiment
$33

This super soft fleece blanket is a memorial gift that will make a grieving pet parent feel surrounded by love.

Until We Meet Again Necklace
Etsy
Until We Meet Again Necklace
$40

This sweet necklace is such a thoughtful way to show that dog mama you’re thinking of her. Just have some hugs ready.

Rainbow Bridge Lava Bead Bracelet
Amazon
Rainbow Bridge Lava Bead Bracelet
$13

This beaded bracelet — complete with rainbow colored beads — is a kind sentiment to give someone who just lost their best friend.

Pandora Hearts & Paw Print Dangle Charm
Pandora
Pandora Hearts & Paw Print Dangle Charm
$45

If your friend is already obsessed with her Pandora bracelet, this paw print dangle charm will be the perfect addition to let her know you’re thinking of her.

Paw Prints On My Heart Personalized Premium Wind Chimes
Personalization Mall
Paw Prints On My Heart Personalized Premium Wind Chimes
$75

This beautiful wind chime can be engraved with the pet’s name, memorial dates and the sweetest phrase.

Our Newsletter
Want more animals?
Get a daily dose of uplifting animal stories to your email inbox each morning.
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.