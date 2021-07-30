Dog Memorial Gifts To Remember A Beloved Pet

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like the deep loss that’s felt when it’s time for a pet to cross the rainbow bridge.

If you have a friend or family member who just lost their dog, you might be trying to figure out ways to give them a heartfelt gift to remember their pet by.

These are some of the sweetest pet loss gifts for a friend who’s hurting — and most can be personalized for an even more thoughtful gesture.

Pro tip: Give these gifts with a side of tissues.