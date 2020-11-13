You Can Get A Mask With Your Pet’s Face On It
We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.
Let’s be real. You never imagined you’d be spending the better part of 2020 wearing a face mask every day.
That can definitely get frustrating at times, but The Dodo has found the absolute greatest way to make mask-wearing fun.
You can get your pet’s face — yes, your pet’s ACTUAL face — printed on a face mask, and it’s as amazing as it sounds.
Now you can (literally) wear your Obsessed Pet Parent (™) badge with pride, wherever you go.
The process is super easy. All you have to do is upload your favorite picture of your pet, and BAM! His sweet little face is all over your face.
The best part (you know, other than the fact that your mask is covered in tiny little pictures of your BFF) is that there are a bunch of different colors and backgrounds to choose from.
You can opt for a solid color, a pizza pattern or even a print that puts hipster glasses on your pet. And there are other designs, too, so you can order one for everyone on your holiday list.
Is there a better way to cope with the craziness that is 2020? Yeah, didn’t think so.