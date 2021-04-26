Clothes For Dog Lovers That Are Actually Cute
Dog-obsessed, but make it fashion 🐶
If you’re obsessed with dogs, it can be hard keeping it on the casual side. Especially when it comes to finding clothes that don’t scream, “Hey, look at me! I love dogs!”
Want to keep your pup-friendly outfits fun and not feeling too awkward or too much?
There are actually a ton of shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts out there for dog lovers who like looking chic — and they’re actually super cute!
The Dodo rounded up some of the most stylish selections that you’ll actually want to rock in public.
For those days when you aren't feeling like much of a people person.
Big mood.
Sounds like a pretty sweet plan, tbh.
Your shirt says it, so you don't have to.
Own that title with pride.
And if a corded texture with a more oversized fit is more your style, this sweatshirt is for you.
For dog lovers who wear their heart on their sleeve.
The easiest way to get fancy with pups.
For those of you wanting a pop of color.
Nothing beats a good boy pattern.
$45
$75
Great for dog moms and expecting moms.
Sometimes you just need to lose yourself in an oversized (dog) shirt.
The cutest catchphrase (and sweatshirt).
