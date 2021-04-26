Clothes For Dog Lovers That Are Actually Cute

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

If you’re obsessed with dogs, it can be hard keeping it on the casual side. Especially when it comes to finding clothes that don’t scream, “Hey, look at me! I love dogs!”

Want to keep your pup-friendly outfits fun and not feeling too awkward or too much?

There are actually a ton of shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts out there for dog lovers who like looking chic — and they’re actually super cute!

The Dodo rounded up some of the most stylish selections that you’ll actually want to rock in public.