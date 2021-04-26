Clothes For Dog Lovers That Are Actually Cute

Dog-obsessed, but make it fashion 🐶

By Sam Howell

Published on 4/26/2021

dog lover shirts
LULUSIMONSTUDIO

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too.

If you’re obsessed with dogs, it can be hard keeping it on the casual side. Especially when it comes to finding clothes that don’t scream, “Hey, look at me! I love dogs!” 

Want to keep your pup-friendly outfits fun and not feeling too awkward or too much? 

There are actually a ton of shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts out there for dog lovers who like looking chic — and they’re actually super cute!

The Dodo rounded up some of the most stylish selections that you’ll actually want to rock in public.

"I'm Only Talking To My Dog Today" Tee
"I'm Only Talking To My Dog Today" Tee
$10
For those days when you aren't feeling like much of a people person.
"Tell Your Dog I Say Hi" Destructed Tee
"Tell Your Dog I Say Hi" Destructed Tee
$42
Your shirt says it, so you don't have to.
"Stay At Home Dog Mom™" Corded Oversized Sweatshirt
"Stay At Home Dog Mom™" Corded Oversized Sweatshirt
$78
And if a corded texture with a more oversized fit is more your style, this sweatshirt is for you.
Dog & Heartbeat Print Tee
Dog & Heartbeat Print Tee
$8
For dog lovers who wear their heart on their sleeve.
Dog Print Button-Down Blouse
Dog Print Button-Down Blouse
$18
The easiest way to get fancy with pups.
Artsy Dog Graphic Tee
Artsy Dog Graphic Tee
$8
For those of you wanting a pop of color.
Maternity Dog Sweater
Maternity Dog Sweater
$45
$75
Great for dog moms and expecting moms.
Drop Shoulder Oversized Dog Print Tee
Drop Shoulder Oversized Dog Print Tee
$11
$13
Sometimes you just need to lose yourself in an oversized (dog) shirt.
"Oh My Dog" Raw Hem Sweatshirt
"Oh My Dog" Raw Hem Sweatshirt
$49
The cutest catchphrase (and sweatshirt).
