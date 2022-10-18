The Best Dog Lion Costumes For Halloween

If you’re on the prowl for the perfect costume to dress up your pet in this Halloween, a dog lion costume is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser that doesn’t require a lot of effort. Simply put the lion mane headpiece over your pup’s head and voilà! Your dog is instantly transformed into Simba or Nala from “The Lion King.”

See our five favorite lion costume picks below, and don’t forget to measure your pup before ordering to ensure the mane doesn’t fall off mid-trick-or-treating.