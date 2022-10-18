The Best Dog Lion Costumes For Halloween
Transform your dog into a lion king or queen 🦁
If you’re on the prowl for the perfect costume to dress up your pet in this Halloween, a dog lion costume is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser that doesn’t require a lot of effort. Simply put the lion mane headpiece over your pup’s head and voilà! Your dog is instantly transformed into Simba or Nala from “The Lion King.”
See our five favorite lion costume picks below, and don’t forget to measure your pup before ordering to ensure the mane doesn’t fall off mid-trick-or-treating.
The best dog lion costume options for Halloween 2022
Thanks to a sleeve-like design and elastic drawstrings that keep this costume on your dog’s head, this lion mane costume is a great choice for active dogs. Available in two sizes, it sports realistic lion-coloring and long faux fur.
Another fun option for a lion dog costume is this one from Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique. The mane’s faux fur sticks up for a more precious look. Available in three sizes, it’s secured via a Velcro strap around your pup’s chin.
For a more whimsical lion option, this rainbow-colored mane checks the box. The Velcro strap makes it easily adjustable, and the costume comes in sizes to fit extra-small to extra-large dogs.
Want a lion mane to coordinate with your pup’s real-life fur for an extra-realistic look? You can choose from options that range from black to coffee brown, gray, white and yellow. This costume is available in medium and large sizes and can be adjusted via a built-in drawstring.
If your dog is recovering from an illness or injury, he can still take part in dressing up for Halloween with this recovery collar that looks just like a lion’s mane. It’s made of soft plush fabric with Velcro fasteners and is far more comfortable for your pet to wear than a typical cone of shame.
