The Best Dog Lion Costumes For Halloween

Transform your dog into a lion king or queen 🦁

By Margeaux Baulch Klein

Published on 10/18/2022 at 3:10 PM

dog lion costume
Petco

If you’re on the prowl for the perfect costume to dress up your pet in this Halloween, a dog lion costume is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser that doesn’t require a lot of effort. Simply put the lion mane headpiece over your pup’s head and voilà! Your dog is instantly transformed into Simba or Nala from “The Lion King.”

See our five favorite lion costume picks below, and don’t forget to measure your pup before ordering to ensure the mane doesn’t fall off mid-trick-or-treating.

The best dog lion costume options for Halloween 2022

A classic lion mane look: Frisco Lion Mane Costume
A classic lion mane look: Frisco Lion Mane Costume
$12

Thanks to a sleeve-like design and elastic drawstrings that keep this costume on your dog’s head, this lion mane costume is a great choice for active dogs. Available in two sizes, it sports realistic lion-coloring and long faux fur.

Another adorable lion mane option: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Lion Ruff Headwear Dog Costume
Another adorable lion mane option: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Lion Ruff Headwear Dog Costume
$10

Another fun option for a lion dog costume is this one from Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique. The mane’s faux fur sticks up for a more precious look. Available in three sizes, it’s secured via a Velcro strap around your pup’s chin. 

A rainbow-colored lion mane: YOULY Pride Rainbow Lion Mane Dog Headpiece
A rainbow-colored lion mane: YOULY Pride Rainbow Lion Mane Dog Headpiece
$7

For a more whimsical lion option, this rainbow-colored mane checks the box. The Velcro strap makes it easily adjustable, and the costume comes in sizes to fit extra-small to extra-large dogs.

Lion manes in all different colors: Onmygogo Lion Mane Wig for Dogs
Lion manes in all different colors: Onmygogo Lion Mane Wig for Dogs
$16

Want a lion mane to coordinate with your pup’s real-life fur for an extra-realistic look? You can choose from options that range from black to coffee brown, gray, white and yellow. This costume is available in medium and large sizes and can be adjusted via a built-in drawstring.

A recovery aid that doubles as a lion costume: Alfie Pet Noah Lion Dog Recovery Collar
A recovery aid that doubles as a lion costume: Alfie Pet Noah Lion Dog Recovery Collar
$23

If your dog is recovering from an illness or injury, he can still take part in dressing up for Halloween with this recovery collar that looks just like a lion’s mane. It’s made of soft plush fabric with Velcro fasteners and is far more comfortable for your pet to wear than a typical cone of shame

Still searching for the perfect dog costume? Take a look at our top 22 costume picks for Halloween 2022.

We independently pick all the products we recommend because we love them and think you will too. If you buy a product from a link on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Cutest Halloween Bandanas For Dogs

The Cutest Halloween Bandanas For Dogs